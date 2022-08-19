✕ Close Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Independent understands Casemiro will sign a four-year deal with the option of a further year at Old Trafford, with the clubs set to agree a €60m fee plus potential add-ons for the five-time Champions League winner.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League. In other news, Nottingham Forest have signed the 22-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an initial £25m that could rise to over £42m.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon while United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.