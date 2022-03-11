Andy Robertson

Let’s take it as a given that you already own Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. A third Liverpool asset is not essential this week but it is never a bad idea to triple up on one of the most dependable teams in the league.

It is tempting to invest in the attack, with Luis Diaz emerging as an especially exciting option, but Robertson offers a greater security of starts long-term and this week’s double - away at Brighton and Arsenal - does not feel like it will be full of goals.

Dejan Kulusevski

With 31 points in his last four games, Kulusevski has made a fast start to life as a Tottenham player and immediately caught the eye of many managers since joining on loan from Juventus. The Swede appears to be first choice ahead of Lucas Moura too.

Priced at just £6.1m, he is significantly cheaper than Son Heung-min and has a game scheduled in the big blank GW30. This double - Manchester United and Brighton away - is not the strongest around but at his modest price, he could be a season keeper.

Bukayo Saka

Anyone who watched Saka’s display against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday will tell you that this is a player at the very top of his game right now. Everything Arsenal do runs through the young winger, who came away from last weekend with a goal and an assist.

Under-priced from the start this season, Saka is still a steal at £6.5m. Arsenal’s double in tough on paper - Leicester and Liverpool at home - but carries enough attacking potential to make a move for Saka smart in both the short and long-term.

Jordan Pickford

Is this crazy? Maybe. Are we really recommending a goalkeeper who just conceded five in one of the worst team performances of the season? Yes. There is a method to the madness though, if you will just hear us out.

Everton have looked better at Goodison Park for starters and come up a goal-shy, shot-shy Wolves in the first part of a double before in-form Newcastle visit. There are also a lot more doubles to come, with four postponements to be rearranged for Frank Lampard’s side.

Alexandre Lacazette

We have been bemoaning the dearth of options in the forward bracket for months now but over the last few weeks, one player has been ticking over nicely as the focal point of Arsenal’s attack.

Lacazette may not have scored in his last six appearances but has assisted in each of his last four, with a pair against Watford last time out. Seemingly settled in his position and a flexible price of 8.3m, he is a solid holding option while we wait for others to find form.