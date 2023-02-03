Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Premier League returns this weekend after clubs’ domestic cup exploits across the past week and we’ve picked out five key players for consideration in your team who could score highly in Fantasy Premier League.

Wilfried Gnonto

Now seemingly a mainstay in Jesse Marsch’s side, having started every game in 2023 so far, the talented young Italian could come in for either Rodrigo or Patrick Bamford (who seem to displace each other too often now both are fit) in your team, or for any other forward that doesn’t fill you with confidence.

At £5.0m, Gnonto seems like a tidy differential option, with only 1% of managers turning to him.

Crucially, the 19-year-old enters a double-gameweek, with Leeds set to face Nottingham Forest before a trip to Manchester United.

Don’t be fooled by his somewhat low goal contribution numbers, he is heavily involved in Leeds’ attacking output; the forward registered three shots and created two chances in a defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

Kieran Trippier

Any managers who had clung onto any hope of a second-half-of-the-season renaissance from João Cancelo will be dismayed at the full-back’s sudden and shocking move to Bayern Munich on loan.

Fret not, however, as salvation lies in the form of Kieran Trippier.

The Newcastle man has been nothing but a consistently exceptional point-scorer, with great potential for goals/assists as well as an incredible clean sheets record (12 out of a possible 20).

His points tally is the second-highest in the entire league, with only Erling Haaland (who is exactly double the price of Trippier), ahead of him.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford is averaging nearly a goal every two games and is supported by a strong underlying stat of 2.5 shots per game in the Premier League.

Those stats, coupled with a double gameweek against two leaky defences (Crystal Palace and Leeds United), should equal a healthy points tally for the Manchester United man come the end of the week.

Pascal Gross

The German midfielder is another consistent point-scorer to consider bringing in as we enter the second half of the season, with nine goal contributions across 19 matches.

Brighton face a faltering Bournemouth, who are winless in their last seven and have conceded an average of 2.1 goals per game in the league this season.

Plenty of opportunity for Brighton, and Gross, to unlock that defence and score some valuable FPL points at the Amex Stadium this gameweek.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder may seem expensive for his total points outlay this season (£9.9m for 87 points), but Fernandes’ recent form and a Manchester United double gameweek should be enough to justify considering bringing the talisman in.

Already creating 0.73 “big chances” per game, Fernandes will be further relied upon to produce for United with the loss of Christian Eriksen through injury; expect the Portuguese to be heavily involved in Manchester United’s attacking output in gameweek 22.