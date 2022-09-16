Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane

Even though we are still waiting for Tottenham to hit their stride this season, Kane has returned a solid five goals in six games and, even with Erling Haaland taking up a chunk of our budget, he deserves to be considered as many managers move funds into their attack.

Kane is up against a Leicester side that have conceded 23 times in their last 10 away games and feel ripe for the picking. Spurs’ fixtures beyond that are mixed but his record in the north London derby is good, while Graham Potter-less Brighton may be a different prospect.

Jarrod Bowen

A fantasy favourite last season, it has been a slow start to the new campaign for Bowen. The West Ham winger has seen a starting price of 8.5m collapse down to 8.1m, as part of an attack that scored just three goals in total.

Is now the time to buy, though? David Moyes’ side embark on a good run between now and the World Cup and Bowen could be on penalty-taking duties, having stepped up and scored in the Europa Conference League against Steaua Bucharest.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier’s ownership has shot up over recent weeks and is only rising higher and higher with all the wildcards in play this week. After an eight-point haul last time out against Crystal Palace, with a clean sheet and two bonus, it is not hard to see why.

As part of an improving Newcastle defence, Trippier offers points at both ends of the pitch and is across all set-pieces. His 5.3m price is still good value provided that Eddie Howe’s side make the most of a good run of fixtures between now and the November break.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

If you moved for Mitrovic earlier in the season, congratulations: you’re ahead of the crowd. The Fulham striker is going to be one of the most popular picks in the game over this next stretch due to a promising schedule.

To be honest, Mitrovic might be fixture-proof in any case. If he can score four goals in three games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, what is he going to do when he comes up against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in two of his next four?

Nick Pope

Is there a risk of over-investing in a defence that is only mid-table in terms of xG conceded? Yes, probably, but then Pope can earn points when Newcastle concede shots provided he saves them.

So far, that’s exactly what the former Burnley goalkeeper is doing, beating away low-quality, long-range efforts like he so often did at Turf Moor. Like Trippier, he is rapidly gaining in popularity but a 5.1m price tag still feels reasonable.