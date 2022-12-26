Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard (Getty Images)

Fantasy Premier League is back and managers are racing to fix up their teams ahead of the gameweek 17 deadline.

FPL Towers has granted managers unlimited free transfers during the World Cup break and now the deadline is nearly up, with managers getting only until 11am GMT to finalise their line-up before Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back.

Some of the players tipped to shine during the Premier League restart include Darwin Nunez, Marcus Rashford and Reece James should he be fully fit, while it will be worth keeping an eye on double gameweeks - Manchester City’s upcoming double makes their players even more essential and Erling Haaland is a must.

Harry Kane is in line to start and feature for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris will be rested with Fraser Forster deputising in goal.

Follow all the latest team news and build-up ahead of gameweek 17 deadline: