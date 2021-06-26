Federico Chiesa provided the spark as Italy clinched progress to the quarter-finals after encountering resistance for the first time at Euro 2020.

Sapped of their usual bite by an Austria side with discipline and industry, Roberto Mancini’s loyalty, to the masterpiece that he has created, eventually fizzled out with six minutes remaining.

The Juventus star, who has so far played second fiddle to the rampaging Domenico Berardi on Italy’s right, soon grasped his chance to shine.

In circumstances that would not have been welcomed by Mancini, perhaps this flawed performance is the final piece for an Italy side with ambition to win it all.

Their consistent excellence has come with a downside: the infrequent opportunities to test their mettle or identify a wildcard capable of shifting the balance against elite opponents or those able to prevent Italy from reaching the heights.

Chiesa, following in the footsteps of his father Enrico Chiesa, who featured at Euro 96, proved just that within five minutes of extra-time, calmly dispatching a chance inside the box.

Firstly, the 23-year-old’s delicate touch inside the box carved out a sight at goal before ruthlessly dispatching the ball with a powerful finish.

It was a cruel blow to Austria, who briefly celebrated taking the lead through Marko Arnautovic in regular time, only for VAR to rescue the Italians.

But just like London buses, a second goal soon arrived at Wembley in extra-time through another substitute in Matteo Pessina.

The Atalanta midfielder, who glanced home the winner against Wales, danced inside the box before squeezing the ball past Daniel Bachmann.

Sasa Kalajdzic pulled one back to hand Mancini’s side a late scare, as well as ending their streak of 1,169 minutes without conceding, but not before claiming the new record after surpassing Feruccio Valcareggi’s Italy from 1972 to 1974 when Dino Zoff kept the ball out for 1,143 minutes.

But are surviving a scare, Mancini now has that coveted game-changer in Chiesa should future opponents frustrate and strangle their neat and intricate build-up in the manner that Austria did.

This evidence may prove invaluable against Portugal, especially, who ought to relinquish the intiative in possession.

While Chiesa should have been summoned sooner, his performance at Wembley was not restricted to purely breaking down the Austrians.

He has now established himself as a valuable piece for Mancini no matter the circumstances.

Even in the lead with Italy’s approach shifting towards survival, Chiesa’s tendency to play on the last man proved to be an equally dangerous threat when Italy reclaimed possession.

As Austria committed men forward deep into extra-time, pursuing a dramatic equaliser, Chiesa was routinely found in behind.

With Bachmann surging off his line, Chiesa cleverly lifted the ball over the Watford goalkeeper, though he failed to collect it on the other side for his second of the night with the goal at his mercy.

Mancini continues to stack records to validate his remarkable work, stretching his side’s staggering unbeaten run to 31 games.

But while their biggest test yet awaits in a mouthwatering Munich quarter-final, no matter who emerges between Belgium or Portugal, Italy are more prepared than ever with Chiesa’s breakout display.