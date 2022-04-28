A place in the very first Europa Conference League final is at stake and it’s Feyenoord and Marseille who will battle on one side of the draw to reach the showpiece occasion in Tirana.

The Dutch club have been somewhat inconsistent again this season in the Eredivisie and sit third in the table, well off the pace for a title bid. However, they have cruised through to the last four of this competition, losing only once in 16 fixtures including all their qualifying matches.

Marseille, meanwhile, dropped down from the Europa League into the Conference after winning one of their six group games - then seeing off Qarabag, Basel and PAOK to reach the semis.

They have been the nearest challengers to PSG in Ligue 1 this season, albeit 13 points off the pace of the champions, and they look set for a return to the Champions League next season regardless of whether they claim silverware in this third-tier tournament or not.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Feyenoord vs Marseille?

The semi-final first leg kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 28 April at De Kuip.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast on BT Sport Extra 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or desktop website.

Recent form

Feyenoord come into the game on a decent run of five unbeaten, though they have been somewhat uneven with home form of late with just one clean sheet there since 6 February.

Marseille have won 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with the other being a defeat to PSG in the league. They’re in superb form for the run-in and that defeat in Paris was their only one on the road since early February.

Predicted line-ups

FEY - Marciano, Geetruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia, Aursnes, Kokcu, Nelson, Linssen, Sinisterra, Dessers

MAR - Lopez, Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres, Kamara, Guendouzi, Gueye, Payet, Milik, Harit

Odds

Feyenoord 11/9

Draw 27/10

Marseille 9/4

Prediction

The Dutch outfit probably have to go all-out for a win on home soil as Marseille have been very strong of late, especially at home - but it’s over two months since they managed back-to-back victories at De Kuip. Feyenoord 1-1 Marseille.