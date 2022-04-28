Neither of these two clubs would ideally see themselves in Europe’s newest and third-ranked competition on a regular basis, but both will now see the chance for silverware and to end the campaign on a positive note.

Feyenoord host Marseille in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday and it’s the French side who come into the game in better overall form - but both have history to live up to as well as the expectations of supporters.

The Dutch club have been firmly positioned as the nation’s third-best again this year, behind PSV and Ajax, while it’s only PSG who have been better than Marseille in France this term as they seek a route back to the Champions League under Jorge Sampaoli.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson has enjoyed a fairly good campaign on loan at Feyenoord, who count Luis Sinisterra among their biggest threats. For the Ligue 1 team it’s ex-West Ham star Dimitri Payet who is the star of the show, supported by the likes of another Arsenal loanee in centre-back William Saliba.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Feyenoord vs Marseille?

The semi-final first leg kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 28 April at De Kuip.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast on BT Sport Extra 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or desktop website.

Recent form

Feyenoord come into the game on a decent run of five unbeaten, though they have been somewhat uneven with home form of late with just one clean sheet there since 6 February.

Marseille have won 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with the other being a defeat to PSG in the league. They’re in superb form for the run-in and that defeat in Paris was their only one on the road since early February.

Predicted line-ups

FEY - Marciano, Geetruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia, Aursnes, Kokcu, Nelson, Linssen, Sinisterra, Dessers

MAR - Lopez, Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres, Kamara, Guendouzi, Gueye, Payet, Milik, Harit

Odds

Feyenoord 11/9

Draw 27/10

Marseille 9/4

Prediction

The Dutch outfit probably have to go all-out for a win on home soil as Marseille have been very strong of late, especially at home - but it’s over two months since they managed back-to-back victories at De Kuip. Feyenoord 1-1 Marseille.