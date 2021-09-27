Fifa 22 Ones to Watch: Release date and confirmed players

EA Sports are including the Ones to Watch (OTW) cards in Fifa 22, which will be released on 1 October.

The feature on the game will be available for players on launch day and they will be included in packs. The second release will be on 8 October and the makers have confirmed there will be two smaller releases aside from the two main lots.

These will take place between 3-8 October and 10-13 October.

And while fans are excited the feature is returning for the game’s latest edition, it isn’t why it has been making headlines this week. A video of the game went viral as it showed manager Steve Bruce outrunning his players in a goal celebration.

It’s even had reaction from Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin who tweeted: “Can you explain me @EASPORTSFIFA why did you give me 91 pace and 99 pace to Steve Bruce?”

But what are OTW and which players have been confirmed so far? Here’s all you need to know.

What are OTW?

The ones to watch cards in Fifa 22 are special items which mark players who have recently transferred to a new team. Their ratings get higher to match their club and international performances.

Every time a player is given team of the week in-game his overall rating will match it. A new feature could see items gets a one-time upgrade. They could receive a boost if their team wins five of 10 matches from 1 October.

Confirmed players

EA have been slowly announcing the stars who will be included in Ultimate Team’s OTW.

Here are who they have revealed so far:

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi - rating 93

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo - rating 91

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku - rating 88

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi - rating 85

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish - rating 84

Paris Saint-Germain’s Georginio Wijnaldum - rating 84

Real Madrid’s David Alaba - rating 84

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate - rating 78