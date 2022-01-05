When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards.

Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January.

Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year.

The Fifpro men’s and women’s world XIs will also be announced during the awards ceremony. Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas were the respective winners of the 2021 Ballon D’Or awards, but Fifa’s own awards ceremony has been separate since 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Fifa Best Football Awards 2021.

When are the Fifa Best awards?

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday 17 January in Zurich, Switzerland.

How can I watch it?

It will be streamed live across Fifa’s social media channels.

What awards will be handed out?

The Best Fifa men’s player

The Best Fifa women’s player

The Best Fifa men’s coach

The Best Fifa women’s coach

The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa Puskas award

The Best Fifa fan award

Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI

Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI

Fifa Fair Play award

Who has been nominated for The Best Fifa men’s player?

Karim Benzema (France/ Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway/ BV. Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

N’Golo Kante (France/ Chelsea FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland/ FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappe (France/ Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/ FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil/ Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Who has been nominated for The Best Fifa women’s player?

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden/ BK Häcken)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain/ FC Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City WFC)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden/ Chelsea FC Women)

Caroline Graham-Hansen (Norway/ FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark/ Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/ FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia/ Chelsea FC Women)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/ Arsenal WFC)

Alexia Putellas (Spain/ FC Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canada/ Portland Thorns FC)

Ellen White (England / Manchester City WFC)

Final nominees for The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Final nominees for The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

Final nominees for the Puskas Award