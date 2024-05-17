Gianni Infantino explains why new Fifa game will be superior to rival FC24

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says the new game it is developing to rival EA Sports’ FC24 “will be the best”.

Football’s world governing body ended its partnership with EA Sports last year, a deal which had run since 1993.

However, Infantino pointed out to his organisation’s Congress in Bangkok on Friday that the end of the partnership did not mean the end of FIFA’s involvement in gaming.

“We will develop a new e-game, because (the) football simulation game is called FIFA for hundreds of millions of children around the world.

“When they play (a) football simulation game, they play FIFA, it cannot be named something else.

“We are developing new partners and a new game which, obviously as everything we do, will be the best. So get ready for the new FIFA game.”

The successor to the long-running Fifa series, EA Sports FC 24 was released in September with access to 30 different leagues, including the Premier League, Europa League and Women’s Super League.

PA