‘Laughable’ World Cup ticket prices branded ‘slap in the face’ for England fans

England fans say they have been “slapped in the face” by FIFA after it was revealed they must pay over £5,000 even for the cheapest tickets to watch all of the team’s World Cup games next summer – with the final costing over £3,000 alone.

The pricing policy was described as “laughable” by the Football Supporters’ Association’s England Fans’ Embassy, while Football Supporters Europe (FSE) called the prices a “monumental betrayal” of match-going fans.

FSE said prices had been set at “extortionate” levels and urged FIFA to call a halt to the sale process.

Fans hoping to access tickets through their national associations’ travel programmes and loyalty schemes discovered on Thursday that the cheapest final ticket would cost 4,185 US dollars (£3,120).

The Football Association shared pricing information with the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) on Thursday evening, which showed that if a fan bought a ticket for every game through to the final it would cost 7,020 US dollars (£5,228).

These tickets are the ring-fenced, fixed-price tickets FIFA had pledged to set aside for national associations, known as the participant member association (PMA) allocation, following the controversy over FIFA adopting a dynamic pricing strategy in earlier ticket sales.

The PMA allocations equate to eight per cent of a stadium’s capacity for each game. An England fan buying a ticket in the most expensive category for each game would end up spending 16,590 US dollars (£12,364).

An England fan who managed to buy tickets in the ‘fan first’ category at Euro 2024 could have watched every game for 375 euros (£328), while even a supporter who bought all their tickets in the next category up would have spent only 860 euros (£753).

In a post on X, the England Fans’ Embassy said: “These prices are a slap in the face to supporters who support their team outside of the flagship tournament that appears every four years.

“To call the Category 3 tickets, the cheapest available to ESTC members, ‘Supporter Value Category 3’ that comes at a cost of 7,020 US dollars if you want to follow England from start to finish, is laughable.

“A game for supporters, loyalty has been thrown out of the window and supporters of the participating nations have been completely let down.”

FSE said, from the ticket price information it had available, supporting your team from the first game to the final at the 2026 tournament would cost five times as much as at the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“Football Supporters Europe is astonished by the extortionate ticket prices imposed by FIFA on the most dedicated supporters for next year’s FIFA World Cup,” a statement said.

“This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is.

“We call on FIFA to immediately halt PMA ticket sales, engage in a consultation with all impacted parties and review ticket prices and category distribution until a solution that respects the tradition, universality, and cultural significance of the World Cup is found.”

FSE pointed out that rather than adopting a standard price across all group matches, pricing appeared to have been calculated “dependent on vague criteria such as the perceived attractiveness of the fixture”.

England supporters can expect to pay at least £198 for a ticket to their opening match against Croatia in Dallas on June 17. Tickets for the subsequent group games against Ghana and Panama start at 220 US dollars (£164).

The Scottish Football Association also confirmed its PMA allocation pricing on Thursday, with the cheapest tickets for the match against Haiti in Boston costing 180 US dollars (£134) up to 500 US dollars (£372).

The cheapest tickets for the second game against Morocco, also in Boston, start at 220 US dollars (£164), while the final group game against Brazil in Miami will cost a minimum 265 US dollars (£198).

Tickets sold in earlier windows prior to last Friday’s World Cup finals draw were subject to dynamic pricing – meaning prices rise or fall depending on demand.

FIFA has been approached for comment.