Fifa in breach of own human rights rule by holding World Cup in Saudi Arabia, say lawyers

Fifa are failing to follow their own human rights rules by holding the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, a group of leading lawyers have alleged.

The group, which includes Fifa’s former anti-corruption adviser Mark Pieth, have filed a 30-page complaint via Fifa’s official grievance portal and called for action in five key areas.

Ahead of 2034, they have outlined the need to address freedom of expression and association; arbitrary arrests, mistreatment and the death penalty; judicial independence; migrants’ rights; and women’s rights.

It is also argued that the bidding process in which Saudi Arabia emerged victorious from “failed to ensure that human rights standards were met”.

“Fifa’s decision to approve Saudi Arabia as the next host country now places Fifa, in accordance with its own policy, under an obligation to ensure that internationally recognised human rights are upheld in Saudi Arabia,” the complaint read.

“To date there is no evidence that such steps have been initiated, let alone that Fifa has any intention of doing so. This complaint highlights these failings so that they can be rectified without delay.”

Also at the heart of the complaint was British barrister Rodney Dixon, who submitted a report warning Fifa of the risks of awarding such a mega-event to the Saudis a year ago.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as the globe’s leading sportswashing machine in the last decade, utilising major sporting events to launder a reputation tarnished by human rights abuses.

Gianni Infantino branded the decision to award the World Cup to Saudi Arabia as a “positive step” ( AP )

While there is a belief that awarding sporting showcases to nations like Saudi Arabia will spark social development, it’s often the case that the opposite is true as they have no incentive to stray from their way of operating.

As such, the complaint also emphasises the need for Fifa to push Saudi Arabia to address key issues, with their no expectation that the Gulf state will alter by themselves.

“Fifa must develop a concrete and transparent action plan in collaboration with the Saudi authorities, rather than relying on the host state to act unilaterally,” the complaint adds. “To date, no such steps have been initiated by Fifa.”

