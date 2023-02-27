The Best Fifa awards LIVE: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappe nominated for top men’s prize
Who will triumph at Fifa’s annual awards ceremony?
The seventh annual Fifa Best Awards takes place this evening with a host of football’s biggest stars, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, nominated for the top prizes. Three finalists in each category have been confirmed ahead of the ceremony in Paris.
France’s Karim Benzema, along with Messi and Mbappe has been nominated for the Best Fifa Men’s Player award whilst England’s Beth Mead is competing against the USA’s Alex Morgan and 2021 winner Alexia Putellas for the Fifa Best Women’s Player award. Elsewhere, England boss Sarina Wiegman is nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Coach and the Puskas Award will be handed out to the male or female judged to have scored the “most beautiful” goal of the calendar year.
This year saw major tournaments in both men’s and women’s football meaning men’s World Cup winners Argentina and England’s Euro 2022-winning Lionesses are both in line for a trophy-laden night. The great and the good will all be gathered in Paris for a ceremony that should celebrate a fantastic year of football.
Follow along with out live blog as the Fifa Best award winners are announced:
Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Player?
- Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid CF)
- Kylian Mbappé (France / PSG)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG
What awards will be handed out?
There will be 11 awards handed out in total with two being team awards and the Best Fifa Fan award going to a dedicted supporter of football.
They are:
- The Best Fifa men’s player
- The Best Fifa women’s player
- The Best Fifa men’s coach
- The Best Fifa women’s coach
- The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper
- The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper
- The Best Fifa Puskas award
- The Best Fifa fan award
- Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI
- Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI
- Fifa Fair Play award
When are the Fifa Best awards?
The 2022 Fifa Best Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Monday, 27 February 2023 in Paris.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the ceremony live on the BBC via the red button or BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 8pm BST.
The Fifa Best Awards 2022
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of The Fifa Best Awards which celebrate the achievements in football over the last year.
This year’s award ceremony covers the accomplishments of the athletes between 8th August 2021 and 18th December 2022 including the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament and the Men’s World Cup 2022.
There are 11 awards up for grabs including the Fifa Best Player for both men and women, the Puskas Award for ‘most beautiful’ goal scored as well as dedicated awards for goalkeepers and coaches.
It is set to be a ceremony of glitz and glam with the biggest stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in attendance in Paris. The ceremony itself kicks off at 8pm and can be viewed online via the BBC iPlayer.
