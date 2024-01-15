Erling Haaland is among those nominated for a Fifa best award (Getty Images)

The Best Fifa Football Awards will take place on Monday 15 January in London.

These awards are different from the Ballon d’Or in that they cover performances across a year rather than following a traditional European football season.

There will be a number of awards on the night, including for the top men’s player which is between Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

For the women’s candidates Aitana Bonmati, Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso are the women’s final three.

