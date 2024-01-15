Fifa Best Awards LIVE: Latest updates and results as Lionel Messi aims to defend title
Follow all the live action and awards from London
The Best Fifa Football Awards will take place on Monday 15 January in London.
These awards are different from the Ballon d’Or in that they cover performances across a year rather than following a traditional European football season.
There will be a number of awards on the night, including for the top men’s player which is between Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.
For the women’s candidates Aitana Bonmati, Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso are the women’s final three.
Follow all the live action in the blog below.
What are the awards?
The Best Awards are Fifa’s equivalent of the Ballon d’Or.
The award categories are:
- Best Men’s Player
- Best Women’s Player
- Best Men’s Coach
- Best Women’s Coach
- Best Men’s Goalkeeper
- Best Women’s Goalkeeper
- Puskas Award
There are also awards for a fan and fair play and a men’s and women’s world XI will be named.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the action from the Best of Fifa Football Awards in London.
