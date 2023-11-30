England rise and Scotland fall in new Fifa world rankings

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have climbed to third in the Fifa world rankings after completing an unbeaten qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be among the top seeds at next summer’s tournament and are now behind only Argentina and France in the men’s rankings.

Belgium also climb a place from fifth to fourth, with Brazil dropping down two places from third after recent defeats to Colombia and Argentina.

It is the first time that the five-time World Cup winners have been outside of the top three since 2016.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland, meanwhile, are down two places to 36th after a run of five games without a win.

A total of 188 official international matches were played in November, including the concluding fixtures in the qualifying group stage for Euro 2024.

Uruguay are the big movers in the world’s top 20, up four places to 11th after impressing in the early rounds of Conmebol qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The Comoros Islands, though, enjoy the biggest jump of any nation after a shock win against Ghana, climbing nice spots to 119th.

Introduced in December 1992, the men’s rankings are updated monthly on a points-based system that has been revamped several times.

Brazil, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Argentina, France, Italy and the Netherlands are the only eight nations to have held top spot on the men’s list.