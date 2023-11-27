When is the Euro 2024 draw and what are the pots?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England will head to Euro 2024 as one of the top seeds as Gareth Southgate’s side look to go one step better than three years ago, when the Three Lions were beaten by Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

After an unbeaten qualifying campaign that featured wins against Italy both at home and away in Naples, England joined hosts Germany, Portugal, France, Spain and Belgium in Pot 1.

They could face another all-British clash against Scotland in the Euro 2024 group stages after Steve Clarke’s side qualified for their second European Championships in a row. The Scots, who faced England in the Euro 2020 group stages, are in Pot 3.

Wales could yet join England and Scotland in the hat, but Rob Page’s side will need to navigate the play-offs if they are to reach a fourth major tournament in eight years. Wales finished behind Turkey and Croatia in qualifying.

Defending champions Italy only just made it through after edging Ukraine to an automatic qualification spot and the Azzurri will be the team to avoid in Pot 4. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 draw.

When is the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

The draw ceremony for the Euro 2024 group stage takes place on Saturday 2 December from 5pm GMT (6pm local time) in Hamburg.

How to watch

The Euro 2024 draw will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 5:15pm GMT. The draw will also be streamed live online on Uefa’s official website, YouTube channel and app.

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off winner A, Play-off winner B, Play-off winner C

How does the draw work?

As hosts, Germany are automatically assigned to Group A. The draw will then place the remaining teams from Pot 1 into Groups B-F. The process continues with the teams from Pot 2 placed into Groups A-F, and the same procedure applies to Pot 3 and Pot 4.

Teams will also be given a position within their group, which will determine their fixture schedule. As hosts, Germany will occupy position A1.

What about the play-offs?

There is still space for three teams to join the Euro 2024 draw, with three separate ‘paths’ offering those sides who qualified for the play-offs a way into the tournament finals.

There will be six semi-finals on 21 March 2024 and three finals on 26 March, with the winning teams entering the Euro 2024 group stage.

What is the play-off bracket?

Semi-finals – Path A: Poland (1) vs Estonia (4) / Wales (2) vs Finland (3)

Semi-finals – Path B: Israel (1) vs Iceland (4) / Bosnia and Herzegovina (2) vs Ukraine (3)

Semi-finals – Path C: Georgia (1) vs Luxembourg (4) / Greece (2) vs Kazakhstan (3)