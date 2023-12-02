The Uefa European Championship trophy on the stage (Getty Images)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Euro 2024 finals draw takes place in Hamburg, Germany this evening with England, Scotland and Wales among the teams waiting to learn their fate.

Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s sides are guaranteed a place in Germany after successful qualification campaigns, while Robert Page will hope the Dragons can negotiate the play-offs to book their place too.

Germany football is in a peculiar place, with Julian Nagelsmann now in charge, and rising tension between the federation and the Bundesliga offers a strange dynamic to the build-up to next summer’s tournament. The hosts will begin their bid for a fourth European crown, having last won the trophy on English soil at Euro 96, defeating Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal.

Follow live updates as each team learns their opponents and path to the final in Berlin on 14 July, plus reaction and analysis from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney in Hamburg: