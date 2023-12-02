Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After narrowly falling short at Wembley on a heartbreaking night against Italy, England go in search of glory at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been drawn with Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C following Saturday night’s ceremony and the Three Lions can now plot their route to the final.

England were beaten on penalties in the Euro 2020 final but will be one of the favourites ahead of next summer’s tournament.

Led by captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who has arguably been the best player in the world this season, England’s hopes of winning a first men’s international tournament since 1966 have rarely been higher.

Now the draw has been made, here’s a look at England’s fixtures at Euro 2024.

England’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Match 1

June 16 - Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

Match 2

June 20 - Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Match 3

June 25 - England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

England’s route to Euro 2024 final

If England finish top of group

Last-16: June 30 - England vs Third-placed team from Group D, E or F

Quarter-finals: July 6 - England vs Runner-up of Group A (Germany/Hungary/Scotland/Switzerland) or runner-up of Group B (Spain/Albania/Croatia/Italy)

Semi-finals: July 10 - England vs Winner of third quarter-final (possibly France or Belgium)

Final: July 14 - England vs Winner of first semi-final (possibly Germany, Spain or Portugal)

If England finish runner-up in group

Last-16: June 29 - England vs Winner of Group A (likely Germany)

Quarter-finals: July 5 - England vs Winner of third R16 match (likely winner of Group B - possibly Spain, Italy or Croatia)

Semi-finals: July 9 - England vs Winner of second quarter-final (possibly Portugal or Netherlands)

Final: July 14 - England vs Winner of second semi-final (possibly France or Belgium)

If England finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.

Euro 2024 fixtures in full

*Kick-off times are all TBC, until the semi-finals and final

Group stage

June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich)

June 15

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)

June 16

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Netherlands (Hamburg)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)

June 17

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)

Romania vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Munich)

June 18

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)

Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) (Dortmund)

June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 20

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)

June 21

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Austria (Berlin)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Dusseldorf)

June 22

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)

France vs Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) (Dortmund)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)

June 26

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)

Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) vs Belgium (Stuttgart)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

June 29

37 - 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

38 - 2A vs 2B (Berlin)

June 30

39 - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

40 - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)

July 1

41 - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

42 - 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)

July 2

43 - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

44 - 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

July 5

45 - W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)

46 - W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)

July 6

47 - W43 vs W44 (Berlin)

48 - W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

July 9

49 - W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)

July 10

50 - W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

The final

July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Euro 2024 stadiums