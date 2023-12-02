England’s route to Euro 2024 final after draw

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have discovered their Euro 2024 fate after the draw was conducted in Hamburg and they can now start plotting a route to the final and that elusive first major men’s trophy since 1966.

England were drawn into Group C and will expect to navigate a set of fixtures that looks kind on paper - with Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia lying in wait.

From there, things should get harder but if England can top Group C then a third-placed qualifier from either Group D, E or F will be their opponent in the last 16, before a quarter-final potentially against Germany, Spain or Italy. Win that and they would be just two victories away from glory.

Three years ago in the same competition, England agonisingly fell short at the final hurdle when they were beaten to the trophy by Italy, losing on penalties in the final at Wembley Stadium. This time, Gareth Southgate will be hoping to lead his side to their first major men’s trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

In qualifying, England finished top of their group, beating Italy to the top spot with 20 points from eight matches and without losing a single game.

England had already proved they were a force to be reckoned with at Euro 2020, but bolstered with the likes of Jude Bellingham, they will be hoping for a minimum of competing in the later stages.

Here is a closer look at England’s possible route to the final in Germany, and here are the latest odds and tips.

England’s potential route to Euro 2024 final

Group C fixtures

Match 1

June 16 - Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

Match 2

June 20 - Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Match 3

June 25 - England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

If England finish top of group

Last-16: June 30 - England vs Third-placed team from Group D, E or F

Quarter-finals: July 6 - England vs Runner-up of Group A (Germany/Hungary/Scotland/Switzerland) or runner-up of Group B (Spain/Albania/Croatia/Italy)

Semi-finals: July 10 - England vs Winner of third quarter-final (possibly France or Belgium)

Final: July 14 - England vs Winner of first semi-final (possibly Germany, Spain or Portugal)

If England finish runner-up in group

Last-16: June 29 - England vs Winner of Group A (likely Germany)

Quarter-finals: July 5 - England vs Winner of third R16 match (likely winner of Group B - possibly Spain, Italy or Croatia)

Semi-finals: July 9 - England vs Winner of second quarter-final (possibly Portugal or Netherlands)

Final: July 14 - England vs Winner of second semi-final (possibly France or Belgium)

If England finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.