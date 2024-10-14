Finland v England LIVE: Nations League result as Trent Alexander-Arnold scores stunning free-kick in win
Finland 1-3 England: The Three Lions bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Greece at Wembley last time out
England returned to winning ways against Finland as Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning free-kick to lift Lee Carsley’s side to victory in Helsinki.
The full-back curled an excellent free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards to double England’s lead after the visitors had lost their momentum following Jack Grealish’s first-half opener.
Declan Rice then added a third for England on the counter-attack as Ollie Watkins came off the bench to make an impact after replacing Harry Kane. Finland pulled one back late on through a corner, with Arttu Hoskonen left unmarked.
But the result was a positive one for Carsley overall with the interim manager returning to a more conventional formation following the disastrous defeat at home to Greece on Friday, and three points gets England back on track in their Nations League campaign.
Follow all the latest reaction to England’s win below:
Lee Carsley’s increasingly bizarre England audition opens up more questions
If it is getting tedious to hear about this, the discussion is only happening because his comments keep inviting more questions. It is like Carsley is constantly opening new avenues of discussion, in the same way Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps opening up defences. Given how important that discussion is to the real business of the 2026 World Cup, too, it is often more interesting than Nations League B2.
The wonder is why Carsley doesn’t stick to a clear line and get on with it, since that is obviously what he wants. He doesn’t need to make these new statements that only raise eyebrows.
It’s all the more surprising because, in a departure from a statesman like Gareth Southgate, Carsley is a coach who wants to coach. And, if he doesn’t have a clear line on the future, he evidently has a clear idea for this team.
What he is trying to do in this Nations League campaign is work out the little nuances that eventually complete that idea. That is the main reason England were not as convincing in this international break than the last, although it has probably served to add a bit more doubt as to whether he will eventually get the job. His public comments have then further diluted that.
After a step in the right direction on the pitch, Lee Carsley somehow put his foot back in it.
That description is perhaps a little harsh for an interim manager guiding a team through a decent spell so far, but it is getting increasingly confounding as to why he keeps going back and forth as regards the biggest question of all: whether he wants the job.
In Helsinki, on what should have been a comfortable night after a 3-1 win over Finland, Carsley made it more awkward by first saying that the England job “deserves a world-class coach who has won trophies”.
That evidently isn’t yet him, which was why this line was initially perceived to be Carsley indicating the full-time appointment indeed won’t be him.
When asked whether he was ruling himself out, though, he said “definitely” not.
Jack Grealish dismissed the criticism aimed at interim boss Lee Carsley following England’s Wembley setback.
“I think we could have had a few more, especially towards the end when the game opened up,” added Grealish.
“It was difficult at times in the first half. At the end I think we are a bit gutted as players to concede from a set-piece. We needed a win today so happy with that.
“I don’t think it’s been difficult. Whatever happens with the England manager some people will always say negative stuff.
“I think before people were crying out for more so-called attacking players and we do it and it didn’t work for one game and there are a few people moaning.
“In my honest opinion I don’t get it. It can happen in games. He’s a top manager, brilliant guy and I love playing for him.”
Jack Grealish owes Trent Alexander-Arnold over England goal
England winger Jack Grealish owes Trent Alexander-Arnold £500 after the Liverpool defender scored a superb free-kick.
Leading 1-0 through Grealish’s first-half goal, Alexander-Arnold whipped home a 74th-minute set-piece to give Carsley’s side some much-needed breathing room.
“I said, as a joke, if you score this I’ll give you five hundred quid – and he just slapped it in the top bin. I owe him,” Grealish told ITV1.
Lee Carsley on England’s performance in Finland
Lee Carsley was, at least, happy to get things back on track following the criticism he received after his experimental team selection against Greece backfired spectacularly.
“I’m enjoying it – but I didn’t enjoy it the last two days. I’m not used to losing and I don’t take it very well,” he added.
“I thought we were looking for a reaction (against Finland). I think they have shown they responded really well, in the best way.
“Scored three good goals, a bit disappointed to concede that one at the end but I thought we were a lot better tonight.
“We played with a lot more control. Looking at the data we had massive possession, lots of passes and created a lot of chances – but I think we can still be better.”
Lee Carsley says England job ‘deserves world-class coach that has won trophies’
Interim England manager Lee Carsley appears to have distanced himself further from taking on the role permanently after admitting the job “deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies”.
The 50-year-old’s suggestion after Thursday’s surprise defeat to Greece he will “hopefully” be returning to his role with the under-21s following next month’s fixtures was confusing.
And his admission before the 3-1 Nations League win over Finland that he did not formally apply for the vacancy before the August 2 deadline – he was appointed as temporary boss a week later – backed up his continued assertions he is focusing on getting the side through the three international breaks he was tasked with.
But after victory in Helsinki, Carsley gave further insight into how he sees the position by telling ITV 1: “My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me.
“This job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and been there and done it – and I’m still on the path to doing that.”
FT: Finland 1-3 England
Some interesting reaction on ITV between Ian Wright and Roy Keane.
Keane says that he “still can’t believe how bad Trent Alexander-Arnold is defensively”, while Wright expresses worry over “how easily England can be broken in respect of the transition”.
Up next
England will play their final two Nations League group matches in November, with the first taking place against Greece in Athens on 14 November.
The Three Lions take on Ireland three days later on 17 November at Wembley.
Jack Grealish reveals £500 bet with Trent Alexander-Arnold over England free-kick
Jack Grealish revealed he owes Trent Alexander-Arnold £500 after making a bet with his England team-before he scored his stunning free-kick in the 3-1 win over Finland.
Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant set-piece doubled England’s lead in Helsinki and lit up a difficult second half, before Declan Rice added a late third to give interim manager Lee Carsley a much-needed win.
Grealish, who dedicated his opening goal to his baby daughter after becoming a dad earlier this month, stood over the free-kick with Alexander-Arnold and said he would give the Liverpool defender a bonus if he scored.
Jack Grealish reveals £500 bet with Trent Alexander-Arnold over England free-kick
The Liverpool forward stepped up to double England’s lead after Grealish gave him an extra incentive
FT: Finland 1-3 England
Declan Rice is the final player to speak to ITV, and he emphasises that he is “buzzing” for Grealish.
“He’s a massive boost for England,” he adds.
On his goal, he says that he “saw a load of space to run into and thought, just keep going. If you don’t get in the box you don’t score”.
He adds that he is “delighted” for Lee Carsely.
“Since he’s come in, its been so rereshing. He’s been so honest, so upfront, [he] just says to go out and play with freedom.
“[We’re] really buying into what they want to do,” he says before he leaves.
