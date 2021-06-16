Finland vs Russia live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Finland face Russia in their second fixture of Euro 2020.

The Finns defeated Denmark in Copenhagen after the match was restarted following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

Joel Pohjanpalo scored the winning goal before goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved a penalty to give Finland their first win in their first match at a major tournament.

As for Russia, they were easily swept aside by Belgium due to goals from Romelu Lukaku either side of substitute Thomas Meunier’s tap in.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Krestovsky Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 1:45pm BST. It can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Finland will be without Nikolai Alho and Sauli Vaisanen, with the latter withdrawing from the tournament before the win over Denmark due to injury. Leo Vaisanen may be forced to deputise at right back after Jukka Raitala was forced off against the Danes with a calf issue.

Yuri Zhirkov, forced off with a calf injury before half time versus Belgium, will likely miss out, joining Daler Kuzyaev on the sidelines after he clashed heads with Timothy Castagne.

Predicted line-ups:

Finland: Hradecky, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Toivio, Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Pohnanpalo, Pukki

Russia: Shunin, Dzhikiya, Semenov, Barinov, Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Karavaev, Miranchuk, Golovin, Dzyuba

Odds:

Finland: 5/1

Draw: 13/5

Russia: 8/13

Prediction:

Russia were poor in their opening match, but they were facing a very strong Belgian side. Finland are plucky and difficult to break down, and I don’t see Russia having the power to get all three points. 0-0.