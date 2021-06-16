Russia welcome Finland to the Tottenham Krestovsky Stadium in Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Finland got their Euro 2020 journey off to the best possible start as they defeated Denmark in Copenhagen.

The match finished 1-0, with striker Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the winner from close-range.

Russia suffered a much different result, losing 3-0 as Belgium wreaked havoc on the 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Krestovsky Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC Onewith coverage starting from 1:45pm BST. It can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Finland will be without Nikolai Alho and Sauli Vaisanen, with the latter withdrawing from the tournament before the win over Denmark due to injury. Leo Vaisanen may be forced to deputise at right back after Jukka Raitala was forced off against the Danes with a calf issue.

Yuri Zhirkov, forced off with a calf injury before half time versus Belgium, will likely miss out, joining Daler Kuzyaev on the sidelines after he clashed heads with Timothy Castagne.

Predicted line-ups:

Finland: Hradecky, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Toivio, Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Pohnanpalo, Pukki

Russia: Shunin, Dzhikiya, Semenov, Barinov, Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Karavaev, Miranchuk, Golovin, Dzyuba

Odds:

Finland: 5/1

Draw: 13/5

Russia: 8/13

Prediction:

Russia were poor in their opening match, but they were facing a very strong Belgian side. Finland are plucky and difficult to break down, and I don’t see Russia having the power to get all three points. 0-0.