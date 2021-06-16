Finland vs Russia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Finland take on Russia in St Petersburg for their Group B match at Euro 2020.

Both sides endured contrasting starts to the tournament, with Finland experiencing something of a dream start while Russia were easily dispatched by Belgium.

After their match with Denmark restarted, striker Joel Pohjanpalo pouced to score for Finalnd from close-range.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the 3-0 win over Russia, with Thomas Meunier scoring the second.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Krestovsky Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 1:45pm BST. It can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Finland will be without Nikolai Alho and Sauli Vaisanen, with the latter withdrawing from the tournament before the win over Denmark due to injury. Leo Vaisanen may be forced to deputise at right back after Jukka Raitala was forced off against the Danes with a calf issue.

Yuri Zhirkov, forced off with a calf injury before half time versus Belgium, will likely miss out, joining Daler Kuzyaev on the sidelines after he clashed heads with Timothy Castagne.

Predicted line-ups:

Finland: Hradecky, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Toivio, Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Pohnanpalo, Pukki

Russia: Shunin, Dzhikiya, Semenov, Barinov, Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Karavaev, Miranchuk, Golovin, Dzyuba

Odds:

Finland: 5/1

Draw: 13/5

Russia: 8/13

Prediction:

Russia were poor in their opening match, but they were facing a very strong Belgian side. Finland are plucky and difficult to break down, and I don’t see Russia having the power to get all three points. 0-0.