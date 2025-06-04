The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Finland accidentally call up 51-year-old retiree for international duty
Finland mistakenly awarded the player their first call up in 29 years
Finland women's national team manager has apologised for mistakenly calling up a long-retired 51-year-old for this week's game against Serbia.
When submitting the lineup, manager Outi Saarinen mistakenly entered former player Stina Ruuskanen instead of 23-year-old Djurgarden defender Nanne Ruuskanen.
- Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
The error was not discovered until past deadline.
Ruuskanen, who received her call-up 29 years after playing two senior internationals for Finland, took the mix-up in good humour.
"I'm definitely ready if the call comes! Just yesterday I was playing in a hobby league match... so my game feel is good," she told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.
The younger Ruuskanen, who is no relation, was unable to take part in the Nations League match, a 1-1 draw in Helsinki on Tuesday.
"Nanne was, of course, disappointed but took the news very well considering the circumstances," Saarinen said in a statement from the Finnish Football Association.
"I am very sorry for the mistake."
Reuters
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments