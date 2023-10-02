Jump to content

Liveupdated1696273205

Fiorentina vs Cagliari LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Artemio Franchi

Sports Staff
Monday 02 October 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fiorentina face Cagliari in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696273105

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2 October 2023 19:58
1696273062

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Offside, Fiorentina. Lucas Martínez tries a through ball, but Lucas Beltrán is caught offside.

2 October 2023 19:57
1696272916

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Michael Kayode.

2 October 2023 19:55
1696272915

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Attempt blocked. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

2 October 2023 19:55
1696272886

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box.

2 October 2023 19:54
1696272568

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Goal! Fiorentina 1, Cagliari 0. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

2 October 2023 19:49
1696272524

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Josip Brekalo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2 October 2023 19:48
1696272445

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

First Half begins.

2 October 2023 19:47
1696268706

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

2 October 2023 18:45
1696268664

Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

2 October 2023 18:44

