Liverpool hit by fresh blow as Florian Wirtz withdraws from Nottingham Forest match with injury
Liverpool are taking on Forest at the City Ground
Florian Wirtz had to withdraw from Liverpool’s Premier League match at Nottingham Forest after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.
Wirtz was replaced by Curtis Jones in Liverpool’s starting XI. Jones was perhaps unlucky to drop out of the team after his starring role against Brighton last week, but, after playing right-back last Saturday, he came into midfield here, with Dominik Szoboszlai playing in defence.
The nature of Wirtz’s injury has not been confirmed. The German international was seen in discussion with coaching staff during drills on the City Ground pitch, shaking his head, before walking away down the tunnel. He later reappeared to watch the game from behind the Liverpool dugout.
“It’s a big blow,” said Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports. “The last few months, he’s been the one knitting everything together. When you bring Curtis Jones in, he’s a central midfield player. [Wirtz] is a No 10 between the lines, so Liverpool are definitely going to miss a player in there.”
more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks