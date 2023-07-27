Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun set for Serie A move as Italian giants spark bidding war

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Inter and AC Milan are facing off to try and sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, with the forward hugely interested by a move to Serie A.

Mikel Arteta has made the striker available for transfer this summer, as he seeks to raise funds for more reinforcements - mainly in midfield and at right-back.

Balogun spent last season on loan at Reims, where 22 goals in 39 games has put him on the radar of leading European clubs.

Monaco and RB Leipzig were also looking but it is now the two Milan clubs who have moved ahead, with Inter seen as favourites.

The Champions League finalists had been intent on a deal for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, only for that to fall apart amid interest from Juventus.

Arteta has given the decision considerable thought, given that Balogun could be a hugely useful option for Arsenal.

But the manager is willing to let him go both to raise funds and for the benefit of the 22-year-old’s career.

Arsenal are attempting to raise up to £70m on sales of players such as Kieran Tierney and Balogun, with the club linked with moves for Mohammed Kudus and Romeo Lavia.