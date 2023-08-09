West Ham enter race for Folarin Balogun as Arsenal set transfer price

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal’s £40m-plus asking price.

The young striker’s preference had been to go to one of the Milan clubs, with Internazionale looking likeliest, but the Champions League finalists cannot get close to the fee.

If that is the case, he is open to either alternative option, although staying in the Premier League looks more attractive.

The fact Balogun enjoyed his productive period on loan at Reims last season nevertheless ensures he is willing to give Ligue 1 much greater consideration than other players would.

Arsenal are seeking to make at least one more significant sale in order to bring in a number six, as Mikel Arteta seeks to add more variety to his midfield.

The issue is that, just like with strikers, there aren’t many midfielders of that profile available for purchase at the moment.

Balogun scored 21 goals for Reims last season, behind only Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David, but faces being behind Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at Arsenal.