Barcelona are looking at a sensational loan with an option to buy for Neymar, as the Brazilian's fractious time at Paris Saint-Germain is coming to a close.

The French club’s new manager Luis Enrique and football advisor Luis Campos have been working on a vision for the team that involves hard running and young players.

And the Ligue 1 champions have told the 31-year-old he can leave six years after his world-record €222 million (£200m) transfer.

Neymar's main preference is to return to Barcelona, and the club are investigating the possibility despite some internal debate.

Although a primary issue is that they would likely need to offload a series of players to make Neymar’s return financially viable.

This is also why an initial loan is being looked at, as PSG are looking to bring in around £60m (£51.8m) for Neymar.

The Camp Nou executive feels that they can make it work due to his huge commercial profile.

That is one reason he hasn't yet accepted a huge offer from the Saudi Pro League, since he wants to be in peak condition for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Neymar is said to be obsessed with becoming a star in America. As such, he wants to continue playing Champions League football until then.

The negotiations may be smoothed over by the fact PSG are poised to sell Marco Verratti to Al Hilal for €50 million, with that deal going down to the final details.

The Saudi Pro League may end up being Neymar's most viable destination, but he is intent on staying in the Champions League. The main issue is that Luis Enrique is now preparing a team without him.