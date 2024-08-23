Jump to content

Watch live: Conor Gallagher officially unveiled as Atletico Madrid player

Holly Patrick
Friday 23 August 2024 11:23
Watch live as Conor Gallagher is officially unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player on Friday, 23 August, after signing from Chelsea.

The England midfielder, 24, came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.

He has now signed a five-year contract with the Spanish outfit after the clubs agreed to a reported £33.7m fee.

Speculation mounted about Gallagher’s future as he entered the final year of his contract and it became unclear how he fitted into new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Gallagher was a regular in the Chelsea side over the past two seasons after loan spells at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace earlier in his career.

In departing message, Gallagher said the Blues “made his dreams come true.”

He added that playing for Chelsea had been “an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions.

“Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge.”

