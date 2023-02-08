Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed that it is examining the case of a professional footballer arrested in July 2021 on suspicion of multiple child sex offences.

A spokesperson told the Mirror that the case had been referred to prosecutors by Greater Manchester Police last week.

The CPS will now decide whether to bring a criminal prosecution against the individual, who cannot be named until charged, after considering the evidence received.

The player has been on bail and unable to leave the country since his arrest.

His club said in a statement at that time that they “will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries” and suspended the individual.

“We received a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police on 31 January 2023 following an investigation into allegations of multiple sexual offences,” the CPS said in a statement released to the Mirror.

“We are considering this material in line with our legal test.”

To charge someone with a criminal offence, prosecutors must be satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction, and that prosecuting is in the public interest.

The CPS makes decisions independent of the police and the government.