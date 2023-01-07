Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more
The match was postponed
Forest Green’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Bolt New Lawn.
The surface failed to pass a 9.45am inspection after heavy overnight rain in Gloucestershire.
Forest Green tweeted: “Following a pitch inspection, today’s game against BCFC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.”
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies