1673096754

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

The match was postponed

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 January 2023 13:05
<p>Water surrounding the stands at Forest Green Rovers</p>

Water surrounding the stands at Forest Green Rovers

(Getty Images)

Forest Green’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Bolt New Lawn.

The surface failed to pass a 9.45am inspection after heavy overnight rain in Gloucestershire.

Forest Green tweeted: “Following a pitch inspection, today’s game against BCFC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.”

1673086053

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

7 January 2023 10:07

