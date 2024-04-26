Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re into the final four gameweeks in Fantasy Premier League, with the title still on the line in England’s top flight...and probably in your mini-leagues, too!

With that in mind, here are our tips for signings this week, factoring in upcoming fixtures, double gameweeks and the Premier League form of teams around the country.

Justin Kluivert - midfielder, Bournemouth, 4.6m

At home to an out-of-form Brighton side who shipped four in midweek, Bournemouth have a chance to continue their decent record at the Vitality Stadium where they are unbeaten in the last four. Our pick of the options is Justin Kluivert, with three goals or assists in three games prior to a tough pair of away matches.

He’s in form, cheap, easy to bench the following week when the Cherries face Arsenal - before coming back in for another winnable home game against Brentford in GW37. Think ahead, rebalance funds elsewhere and take an in-form attacker who could shine.

Cole Palmer - midfielder, Chelsea, 6.2m

No need to be too clever about things sometimes - still fewer than 50% of managers have Cole Palmer in their teams yet he’s a constant source of goals, plays in attack, takes penalties and skipped the demoralising defeat to Arsenal through illness.

But now to see out the campaign, the Blues have a double gameweek (admittedly a tough one), then it’s West Ham, Forest, Brighton, Bournemouth. Only one of those have any kind of form and they’ll have nothing to play for by then anyway. Make sure Palmer is back in your side - he’s surely going to finish strong to ensure he gets into the England Euro 2024 squad.

Jordan Pickford - goalkeeper, Everton, 4.7m

Boosted by back to back wins and almost sure of survival, Everton might actually finish the campaign in relatively reasonable form, given they now play two of the bottom three in their upcoming games. First though it’s Brentford at home and Goodison Park will surely be rocking after that derby win over Liverpool.

Make the most of it by getting a player or two from the Toffees into your squad (and removing them before the final day, away to Arsenal) - our choice for this week is Jordan Pickford as he’s a guaranteed starter, has kept three clean sheets in four and might get another one or two in the coming games.

Alexander Isak - striker, Newcastle, 8.1m

The Magpies are another team who look to have a handy finish, so one or two in your squad from here should prove valuable - we’re going for Alexander Isak, particularly as his home form has been excellent with five goals and one assist in his last three at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle face Sheffield United there this weekend, plus have Burnley followed by a double gameweek soon. If he stays on the scoring trail at home and bags an extra one away, he could be a late season bargain for your team.

Hwang Hee-chan - midfielder, Wolves, 5.4m

While we like choices which benefit us both in this gameweek and ahead, sometimes you just have one player you want for one game and then offload them again after they serve their purpose - Hwang Hee-chan is our man for that role this week.

Wolves play Luton at home, who are injury-hit, out of form, almost down and out. Hwang will be a go-to attacker with Cunha back but not fully fit, Neto sidelined and Pablo Sarabia way too hit and miss. Cunha is the more likelier scorer if you feel he’s going to be fully involved, but Hwang is 0.2m cheaper if you can’t swing it, don’t want another forward or don’t want to risk the Brazilian’s involvement.