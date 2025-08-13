FPL injury round-up and latest team news for GW1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fantasy Premier League is back with the big kick-off on Friday as champions Liverpool face Bournemouth at Anfield.

With a number of changes to the official fantasy game, users will be checking the latest news before setting their line-ups before the first deadline of the season.

Some of the players with the highest potential this term in FPL have doubts heading into GW1, though, adding risk to their selections.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, Phil Foden and Morgan Rogers have been coping with niggles throughout pre-season, bringing their involvement this weekend into question.

You can check out 30 players to target to begin the season here, and do consider the latest news and updates from some of the most selected players in the game:

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa (£7.0m)

Currently dealing with an ankle injury from the friendly against Roma on 6 August, he subsequently missed Villa’s next two friendlies. One to monitor ahead of Saturday’s opener at home to Newcastle.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Brentford (£4.5m)

The former Liverpool goalkeeper is a doubt for the first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. A knock forced him out of the friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach on 8 August, but he should make it back in time.

Conor Bradley, Liverpool (£5.0m)

Missed the end of pre-season and Community Shield with a minor muscle injury, which will lead to Jeremie Frimpong stepping in for the opener against Bournemouth. Arne Slot said it would be “tight” if he makes the opener, so a cheaper option for a member of the Reds back line will have to wait.

Phil Foden, Man City (£8.0m)

Absent against Palermo on 9 August with a knock, looking after his problematic ankle, should be involved against Wolves, but might not start.

Phil Foden scored the opener for Man City against Wydad AC at the Club World Cup ( Getty Images )

Andre Onana, Man United (£5.0m)

A hamstring injury sustained in July has scuppered his pre-season, but he is pushing to make the opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle (£7.5m)

An ankle injury forced him off against Atletico Madrid on 9 August. Eddie Howe was hopeful on Gordon’s condition to return against Villa though. Without Alexander Isak, in all likelihood, Gordon could prove a popular pick among FPL players.

Destiny Udogie, Tottenham Hotspur (£4.5m)

The left-back suffered a knee injury warming up against Luton in July, and Thomas Frank stated before the Bayern Munich friendly: “I'm not worried. We'll know more info in a couple of days.”