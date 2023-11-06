Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After Erling Haaland’s one-point return, Fantasy Premier League managers have been left scrambling and may need to shuffle their team ahead of the festive period.

Here are five players we think could impress in gameweek 12, with managers needing to decide whether using a transfer or two earlier in the week is a gamble worth taking, or holding out until after the European matches is worth the potential greater price.

Note: Our FPL tips come out every Monday but this week there is still one match to play in GW11 - Tottenham v Chelsea tips and betting preview.

Evan Ferguson, Brighton (6.0)

With Erling Haaland’s ankle problem a concern for fantasy managers, Evan Ferguson could prove a useful alternative with that additional money invested elsewhere, perhaps to acquire Mohamed Salah.

The Brighton striker has Sheffield United at home before Nottingham Forest away and has started the last three games for the Seagulls. At just 6.0, and the added prospect of scoring in clusters, such as his 17-point haul against Newcastle earlier this season, Ferguson could be a handy downgrade if managers have two transfers to use or opt to trigger their wildcard.

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham (7.4)

Three losses in a row for the Hammers, but Bowen looks like a reliable source of points given he has played 90 minutes in every game this season.

A goal in the 3-2 loss to Brentford, backing up his goal midweek to knock Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup, suggests the England winger is able to maintain form despite his side’s run of results.

A potential penalty, direct free-kick and set-piece taker, Bowen gives managers a high ceiling and with seven league goals already this term, plus an assist and seven bonus points, he represents immense value with Nottingham Forest (H), Burnley (A) and Crystal Palace (H) coming up.

Pau Torres, Aston Villa (4.6)

Another bench filler who could come into your line-up at the right time, with this weekend’s game against Fulham at Villa Park an option. At just 4.6, managers could upgrade elsewhere with the extra funds saved, and Torres is playing 90 minutes every week for Unai Emery.

The Whites have fired blanks in four of their last six Premier League games and Villa will look to bounce back after defeat on the road to Forest last weekend.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (12.9)

With a number of bargain tips this week, we can make room for one lavish outlay and Salah appeals – if Haaland’s condition scares you as a manager. And with Brentford at Anfield to come before the international break, the Egyptian could put up a big score to help the Reds bounce back from two points dropped at Luton before the trip to champions Manchester City.

Just two points for Salah against the Hatters, but that’s off the back of a sensational run: 10, 10, 1, 15, 16, 8. If managers are searching for a reliable option to deliver as captain, Salah could be worth the premium.

Salah’s only game below eight points at Anfield was way back in August (five vs Bournemouth), ensuring there is a high floor for those willing to use their captain or triple captain option.

Cameron Archer, Sheffield United (4.5)

A bargain striker to fill your bench or bring in with the Blades on the up. Archer struck in the 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend and has been enjoying a good run in the side, completing the 90 in four of his last seven games.

Archer has also grabbed the maximum bonus boost of three points in two Premier League games this season. The 21-year-old will hope to kick on against Brighton (A), Bournemouth (H) and Burnley (A), and, at 4.5, managers will not have to sacrifice much elsewhere for his upside.