A wild weekend in England’s top flight has Fantasy Premier League bosses considering what could come next and whether overthinking taking the captaincy away from Erling Haaland is really the way to go - but this week presents a chance for calmer reflection and, just maybe, sweeping wholesale changes to reignite a title bid, especially if a wildcard is available to use.

Here are five players we think could impress in gameweek 13 and perhaps beyond, with managers needing to decide whether using a transfer or two earlier in the week is a gamble worth taking, or holding out until after the upcoming international fixtures is worth the potential greater price.

Note: Our FPL tips come out every Monday but this is international week - so no domestic fixtures this weekend!

James Ward-Prowse, West Ham (6.1)

The central midfielder ended a run of six games without a goal or assist last time out to register two of the latter for the Hammers - and there’s reason to think his points could continue to tally up fast after the break. Ward-Prowse faces bottom club Burnley in the first match back, followed by a run which includes Crystal Palace at home, Fulham away and Wolves at home in the next four fixtures.

These are games West Ham will feel they can win, but Ward-Prowse’s set-piece delivery will be a big part of that if so and he could be a solid operator for a period without breaking the bank.

Luca Koleosho, Burnley (5.0)

Our picks this time out are going to include some contrarian options, fair warning! And one of the starters for the league’s bottom club definitely comes under that category, especially since Luka Koleosho has just a single assist and no goals to his name this term.

Yet his recent performances have been good, he’s in the starting lineup on a regular basis and between his acceleration, his dribbling and his willingness to get shots away, it looks only a matter of time before the 19-year-old starts to find some end product. Add in the Clarets’ upcoming fixture list - after West Ham at home it’s Sheffield United home too, then Wolves, Brighton and Everton - and if Burnley are going to mount some sort of resistance against relegation, he’ll surely play a part and it’ll surely have to come in this run of games. Listed as a midfielder in FPL, the wide forward is a cheap option to consider as a bench alternative at least.

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea (7.3)

Speaking of contrarian options, how about getting ahead of the game? Chelsea’s £51m signing is still waiting for his competitive debut for the Blues but Christopher Nkunku has all the talent to make himself not just a starter for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in rapid order, but prove himself one of the Premier League’s best all-round attackers.

It remains to be seen exactly where he fits into the team, but Chelsea are starting to click and the France international is on the cusp of his comeback from injury. Away to Newcastle seems a hard fixture at first, but the Magpies are decimated by injuries right now, particularly in defence and midfield. Nkunku, an FPL forward, might play here, might not - but when he does, it’s almost certain his price will quickly start to rise as managers jump in on his dribbling and high volume of shot-taking. Why not get in ahead of time?

Jayden Bogle, Sheffield United (4.5m)

If a Burnley attacker is contrarian, a Sheffield United defender might be even more so. But with a couple of nice fixtures to play, an upturn in team results and confidence and plenty to like about Jayden Bogle’s attacking capabilities, he could be another squad makeweight for the odd game who doesn’t take up big funds and might just offer a well-timed assist.

The right wing-back has one goal this season and two assists (in FPL terms at least!), and if we set aside the hammering by Arsenal, has mustered an average of just under three points per game over his (other) last four appearances. There could even be a rare clean sheet bonus to come against either Bournemouth or Burnley in the next couple of games.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton (5.5m)

Rounding off our selections is Everton’s advanced midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, a key component under Sean Dyche and an in-form one, too. He notched a goal and an assist against Crystal Palace last time out and will look to add to both across a run against a very poor Manchester United side, a leaky Nottingham Forest and an injury-hit Newcastle.

It’s surprising really that Doucoure’s price hasn’t really risen; he’s selected currently by fewer than 1% of teams, yet has picked up more FPL points this season than the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Martin Odegaard, Dejan Kulusevski or Marcus Rashford. Playing just off the front man, Everton’s powerhouse runner from deep is often a goal threat and could comfortably sit in squads as a regular rotation option depending on the Toffees’ upcoming opponents.