Fantasy Premier League managers now have some real decisions to make as the season heads towards the final stretch, with several teams missing this gameweek who typically contain players in many FPL teams: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Factoring in that and the upcoming few fixtures, we’ve picked out five players for GW26 to consider signing - but remember that the current gameweek doesn’t end until after Wednesday night’s fixtures are played out!

Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa - midfielder, 5.5m

A fairly popular midfielder already, Douglas Luiz is a pretty low-cost option for a set-piece taker and has taken four shots in his last two league games. Prior to that he was on a run of at least 1 per game for seven games in a row, during which he totalled 17 shots - he’s always keen to have a go from distance and has been one of Villa’s most consistent performers.

Home to Nottingham Forest and away to Luton in their next two games mean more chances to find the net will definitely be on offer - both teams allow an average of more than 14 shots per match in those respective home-or-away categories this term.

Kyle Walker, Man City - defender, 5.5m

With several of the top sides not in action, now is probably the time to max out on Manchester City players if you haven’t already. As a third of managers already own Kevin de Bruyne, the same amount Phil Foden and a full three-quarters owning Erling Haaland, we’re opting for a defensive option in Kyle Walker this week.

Mixing attacking output with potential clean sheet bonuses, he has earned 6, 6, 2 and 7 points on his last four league games where he plays at least past the 60-minute mark; at Bournemouth next time out there’s a good chance he adds to that further. He’s City’s top points earner in defence and a go-to for Pep Guardiola’s strongest lineups.

Simon Adingra scored twice for Brighton against Sheffield United (Getty Images)

Simon Adingra, Brighton - midfielder, 5.0m

The Seagulls have three nice-looking fixtures in a row now as they bid to find consistency: home to Everton, away to Fulham, home to Forest. They might not win every game, but they will certainly create chances against each of those opponents so picking up an attacker looks a good starting point.

But the problem has been who, with Evan Ferguson goalless in an age. However, Simon Adingra looked impressive in spells before the Afcon, was impactful there for Ivory Coast and has returned straight into Brighton’s lineup looking confident and scoring twice against Sheffield United. As a 5.0m midfielder he could be an absolute bargain for a quick purple patch.

David Datro Fofana, Burnley - forward, 5.0m

One of the Premier League’s basement teams is not our usual shopping district but Fofana has had a decent impact since joining the Clarets and off the back of two really tough games - Liverpool and Arsenal - he emerged with some credit for movement and opening up chances. Against more forgiving defences, he may make those count.

Luckily for him he now faces some of the most out-of-form teams in the whole league in Palace, Bournemouth and West Ham, all of whom are giving up goals at a rapid pace and none of which have kept a clean sheet in their last five apiece. Fofana has taken five shots in his last three games and set up two further chances; those stats should increase across this run of games and he could easily make one or two of them count to give the Clarets hope in their fight to beat the drop.

Kai Havertz, Arsenal - midfielder, 7.1m

Bit of a gamble, but German forward Kai Havertz is in...form?! A goal and two assists over his last three games, regular starts leading the Arsenal line and plenty of build-up involvement suddenly make him an option to consider instead of, or even alongside, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

It’s worth seeing if and how he performs in Europe in midweek, but he’s taken seven shots in his last three league games and seems to have the trust of Mikel Arteta once more. Consistency is everything - now maybe Havertz is finding it.