After a week of Fantasy Premier League managers juggling their squads to account for teams not in action and the Carabao Cup final, it’s back to the grind for gameweek 27 - which starts after Monday night football finishes.

It’s a straight-up, everybody-plays-once gameweek this time around to make matters more simple, though for bosses considering transfers, next week again sees two clubs face double gameweeks so our transfer tips this time around have that in mind as well.

Dominic Solanke - Bournemouth, forward, 7.1m

Straight into it with the double gameweek selection for GW28, it’s Bournemouth who have a handy-looking run which could fire them up the Premier League table with clashes against Burnley away, then Sheffield United and Luton both at home - the entire bottom three in a row, in other words.

That makes it a great time to get an attacker into your team and Dominic Solanke is clearly the runaway choice here, with 128 points to his name this season. Since matchday 16, there have only been three games he’s played in where he hasn’t scored or assisted at least once - and they were against Man City, Liverpool and Spurs. Easier opponents await.

Kai Havertz - Arsenal, midfielder, 7.1m

Facing Sheffield United this week and Brentford at home next, the Gunners are likely to have plenty of chances to get on the scoresheet across the upcoming games - but as another team with midweek considerations in cups, we’ll need a guaranteed starter this time.

And, in fact, we’re sticking with a player we tipped only a week ago: Kai Havertz, who rewarded our faith by finding the net yet again, his fifth league goal or assist in his last four appearances - yet still only 1.7% of teams own him. As the Gunners are still in the title hunt they can’t afford to rotate in-form players, so make the most of the German’s purple patch and he could be your differentiator this time around.

Dwight McNeil - Everton, midfielder, 5.4m

It’s West Ham at home next up for Everton - two out of form teams colliding but the Toffees, after their positive news on their points deduction, might suddenly be playing with the pressure lifted.

They don’t score many but set pieces and crosses are invariably their primary route to try and do so, which makes Dwight McNeil an interesting option if they are given licence to attack more often or indeed if Dominic Calvert-Lewin ever finds his shooting boots again. He has set up at least one shooting chance in each of his last five games, reaching five key passes against Crystal Palace, where he claimed an assist. If you don’t have much to spend, he’s an alternative option.

Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool, goalkeeper, 3.7m

It’s often tricky to pick out which players might start for the Reds, particularly with midweek cup action a factor, but injuries are limiting Jurgen Klopp’s options right now which makes it an opportunity to go for lower-cost individuals who simply have to play - such as Carabao Cup final hero Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher faces a run of starts as Alisson is injured (AFP via Getty Images)

The goalkeeper is set for at least another three league games between the sticks with Alisson ruled out until after the international break, and while you might need to switch him out for the Man City clash in a couple of weeks, the next fixture is against Nottingham Forest. It’s not a guaranteed clean sheet, but he was exceptional in doing so against Chelsea and it might free up funds for you to land a more expensive attacking points-earner elsewhere.

Fabian Schar - Newcastle, defender, 5.4m

Hit and miss with their recent form they might be as a team, but Fabian Schar is an automatic starter and has been in good form of late both Premier League-wise and FPL-wise, averaging 5.4pts over the last month thanks to three goals in his last five games.

While that kind of strike rate won’t be maintained, the Magpies will surely get much tighter at the back than they have been of late with games against Wolves, Chelsea and Crystal Palace coming up - all teams who have attacking talent, but haven’t been at their best or have stars out injured right now. A safe starter for your lineup and 1.5m cheaper than teammate Kieran Trippier.