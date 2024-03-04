Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s still one more fixture to play in Fantasy Premier League gameweek 27, but after Sheffield United host Arsenal on Monday night it’s all eyes on next weekend, GW28 and a crucial Premier League title match-up.

That game is intriguing at the top for sure, but it might give FPL managers real pause for thought as to who to include - so we’ll be looking away from the top two teams for our five transfer tip selections this week.

Antoine Semenyo - Bournemouth, forward, 4.5m

Four points from the last three games leaves Bournemouth looking pretty safe now for another season and at home to Sheffield United next time out, they can make absolutely sure - and as it’s a double gamweek for them, home to Luton thereafter, it makes absolute sense to go in on a Cherries attacker in search of extra points.

Dominic Solanke is the obviousl choice but he’s already owned by 24% of teams - though there’s another choice alongside him. Antoine Semenyo is our candidate in a rich vein of form: he has two goals in the last three and took three shots last time out, playing 90 minutes in both their last couple of games from the right wing. He gets into the box plenty and is an aerial threat too - and is super cheap.

Gabriel - Arsenal, defender, 5.3m

Brentford have only scored 13 in 15 away games this season and didn’t net at Man City recently...or at Sheffield United. Ivan Toney is back, sure, but Arsenal have the Premier League’s best defensive record this term and will be confident of holding their own.

Either centre-back is naturally a strong selection, but William Saliba is already in far more teams - 12 percentage points more in fact - while Gabriel is cheaper by 0.5m. With only eight points difference between them before Monday night’s match, that’s too little game for a relatively big cost - we’ll go with the Brazilian.

Thomas Kaminski - Luton, goalkeeper, 4.5m

Now, we wouldn’t usually be recommending goalkeepers in the relegation zone, but this might be a one-off opportunity. Luton have a double gameweek 28 and then play Nottingham Forest at home in GW29 - one of only eight clubs playing that week.

As such, with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to come beforehand, it’s three opportunities for Luton to get a much-needed shut-out to boost their survival hopes, against at-times shot-shy opponents. There are no guarantees here of course with the Hatters conceding plenty themselves, but if your regular No.1 has a tough opponent this time and no fixture next time, maybe Kaminski makes sense as a short-term swap as a cheap No.2.

Bruno Fernandes - Man United, midfielder, 8.2m

Presumably Manchester United go back to playing a front man at home to Everton next time out after Bruno Fernandes’ stint as a false nine. While he could reprise that role, Marcus Rashford returning to scoring form makes him an interesting alternative - but at 0.2m more and four points fewer this term, it’s not a risk we want.

Fernandes remains on penalty duty, picked up an assist in the Manchester derby and could yet start in attack again with Rasmus Hojlund out, so despite United’s atrocious attacking record and lack of consistency, maybe now is the time to back Fernandes to spark a late-season rally...of FPL points, if not Premier League ones.

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham, midfielder, 6.8m

Finally, with West Ham’s return to form comes Kudus’ return to picking up points. The Ghanaian has an assist in each of his last two fixtures and took a massive total of ten shots across those two matches - he’ll surely be back on the scoresheet soon as the streaky Hammers hit a winning patch.

They are another team in action in GW29 too, as an added bonus, but first up for Kudus and co is a home match to woefully out of form Burnley. He’s a class above the best they can offer and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him contribute one way or another to the scoresheet yet again.