Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s a tricky weekend for Fantasy Premier League managers, as they need to juggle trying to get maximium points without overspending on transfers, sacrificing players they want in their team going forward or - for those in head to head leagues - losing out due to not having a full team available.

But that is made complicated by the fact only eight Premier League clubs have a fixture during gameweek 29, with FA Cup commitments taking up others’ attentions and causing postponements, with all the top three in the league table not in action this time around. Here are our five transfer tips for GW29.

Leon Bailey - Aston Villa, midfielder, 5.7m

The winger has been of increasing importance to Villa as the campaign has gone on, though his selection is always tinged with the possibility of an early substitution or rotation given that’s where Villa’s depth lies. But with Moussa Diaby out of favour and John McGinn suspended, Leon Bailey surely remains in the lineup next time out.

Away to West Ham isn’t the easiest fixture to get guaranteed points from but with limited options, Bailey is one of the more in-form attackers in the playing pool and Villa have decent home games to play the other side of the international break.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Nottingham Forest, midfielder, 4.7m

With matches coming up away to Luton then home to Palace and Fulham, this looks to be the run that Nuno needs his team to click if they are going to beat the drop - points are on offer and they might yet lose some because of FFP violations. That means going on the offensive and leaning on their most impactful attackers - a tough task when they haven’t scored in three.

But, before the weekend rotations which took him out of the side, Callum Hudson-Odoi had been a real menace. He had two shots against West Ham and scored one, four against Villa and one against Liverpool, while also creating seven chances during that run. He looks sharp, fully fit and capable of unlocking defences; it’s a risk of course given the team form, but Hudson-Odoi himself looks well in form and capable of a goal or two more.

Radu Dragusin - Tottenham, defender, 4.2m

A third-choice centre-back and a new signing, Dragusin looks set to get an opportunity in the coming weeks after Micky van de Ven went off injured again last weekend. With Spurs at Fulham next time out then home to Luton, it might be two decent chances to show what he’s capable of.

Only 49 minutes to his name so far in the Premier League, so not much to go on since he joined the north London club, but Spurs will feel they should be beating both these upcoming opponents with the top four in their sights - clean sheets will go a long way towards doing so. He’s cheap, he’s not owned by many teams at all and...most of all, he’s likely to play in GW29.

Son Heung-min - Tottenham, midfielder, 9.9m

For those considering dropping a key man out of the team due to no fixtures or tricky upcoming runs, there’s really only one option: Spurs’ captain, Son Heung-min.

Listed as a midfielder but often the forward in Ange Postecoglou’s roving attack, Son is third-highest scoring among all midfielders, racked up 17 points last time out with a goal and two assists and is spearheading Spurs’ push for the Champions League. Same fixtures as above and they offer a chance for more goals, more points.

David Datro Fofana - Burnley, forward, 5.0m

If you’re still stuck on a budget, minimal transfers or just need to bump up your potential lineup by one player, David Datro Fofana might be your man.

On loan from Chelsea, he has given Burnley some impetus and a goal threat of late and scored his third goal in six games last time out. Burnley are home to Brentford and time is running out to beat the drop - they need goals, wins, points. Fofana is probably their best chance, and so your best chance too if you need a cheap striker for a week.