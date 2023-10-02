Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fantasy Premier League managers will have experienced another weekend of frustration or elation after some surprise results, plenty of red cards and controversial moments - so this week is another opportunity to reset in some cases or make the tweak to your team to bring success next gameweek.

Here are five players we think could impress in gameweek 8, with managers needing to decide whether using a transfer or two earlier in the week is a gamble worth taking, or if waiting until midweek European action is finished with will aid the search for starters in their FPL teams.

Note: Our FPL tips come out every Monday but this week there are still two matches to play in GW7, with Fulham vs Chelsea on Monday night and Luton vs Burnley on Tuesday.

Micky van de Ven - Tottenham, defender (4.5m)

Spurs remain unbeaten after their crazy and contentious weekend win over Liverpool and have a favourable run coming up against Luton, Fulham, Palace and an out-of-form Chelsea. While they haven’t been super tight defensively so far, we fancy there are a couple of clean sheets on offer here and new centre-back signing Micky van de Ven is quickly proving a big part of the team. He has the lowest tally of points of their regular back four so far, but he’s also cheapest - and is less of a yellow card hazard than partner Cristian Romero. If you have a spare 0.3m extra you could go for left-back teammate Destiny Udogie for potential assist points, but we like the look of Van de Ven as a low-cost pillar at the back for a few weeks.

Darwin Nunez - Liverpool, forward (7.4m)

Jurgen Klopp has rotated his attack this season but there’s not much scope for that right now: Diogo Jota will be suspended for the next match, Cody Gakpo is likely to be out for a few weeks injured - possibly until after the international break - and even potential midfield options being pushed forward is unlikely given Curtis Jones will also be missing after a red card. As such, Darwin Nunez should return to the lineup as long as a knee issue doesn’t sideline him; the Uruguayan has been in good scoring form and would have already been in the XI against Spurs if not for a bone around his knee causing pain. Brighton and Everton have both looked leaky - two of the six worst defences in the league right now - and the powerful attacker and add to their woes if he’s restored to centre forward.

Moussa Diaby - Aston Villa, midfielder (6.7m)

If you’ve been considering the speedy, forward-thinking Aston Villa man early on this term, now is perhaps the time to dive in. He’ll likely be rested for a midweek Europa Conference League clash with Zrinjski, but then it’s Wolves, West Ham, Luton, Forest and Fulham in a very nice looking run for the Villains - three of those matches at home. Diaby, whether central or from the flank, is a real threat with his ball-carrying and desire to get shots away, and only Ollie Watkins has a better goals-plus-assists tally than him in the Villa team in the Premier League. Diaby has already picked up bonus points twice this season too and he’s a big candidate to add to that in the coming gameweeks if Villa keep performing.

Bernd Leno - Fulham, goalkeeper (4.7m)

(Getty Images)

Slightly expensive as far as players at non-elite clubs go, but there’s a reason many FPL managers have selected Bernd Leno and his price has risen accordingly. He’s the top-scoring goalkepeer in the game so far, 35 points to his name, and that’s on the back of three clean sheets - but also three occasions where he has picked up bonus points on account of his shot-stopping antics. He’s averaging 4.5 saves per game and has kept the actual goals conceded by Fulham below the expected goals tally in every match except against Man City, which is forgiveable. Fulham face Sheffield United at home next time out, who haven’t scored in their last two, so further points for the German could be on the board.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Nottingham Forest, midfielder (4.9m)

For our final choice we’ve decided on a potential differential gamble for the next couple of gameweeks up to the international break. Nottingham Forest have a lot of attacking options for Steve Cooper to choose between but Callum Hudson-Odoi has started two of the last three and has had seven shots or key passes across those two starts, scoring once. Away to Palace and home to Luton, the expectation will be on Forest to be on the front foot whether countering or dominating play in spells and Hudson-Odoi’s speed and ability to get into dangerous final-third areas will be paramount to both. It is a bit of a risk to start him and he hasn’t had a full 90-minute run-out yet, but it could have a big short-term pay-off if injuries and rotations in your squad are starting to hit elsewhere.