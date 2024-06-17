Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It was as a gallant but defeated Austria pressed that a certain push-and-pull became all the clearer with this French team. They are a side that obstinately waits for the opposition, as everyone watching on waits for their great star to do something.

That sense has only been amplified in the last week, with how Kylian Mbappe made himself the main headline of Euro 2024 as well as the main event in how he spoke out about the “importance” of the French elections. It wasn’t quite a signature performance to follow but it did have a significant impact.

In an obdurate 1-0 win over Austria, Mbappe forced the only goal with a cross that deflected in off Maximilian Wöber’s head. He then wasted a huge opportunity with one uncharacteristic miss from a one-on-one before getting booked for time-wasting after suffering what looked like a broken nose. He was then booed off by Austrian fans rather than roared off in the way he has maybe become accustomed

It was a performance that had a bit of everything without really being complete. You can say the same for the French team as a whole, except for the fact they make this minimalism work for them more than any other team.

Manager Didier Deschamps doesn’t even pretend to want the kind of spectacular opening displays that Germany offered in Euro 2024. He knows how to get through tournaments, and that approach has essentially made this France the modern equivalent of Germany 1980-96. They are almost always going to be in the latter stages, and are the team you probably need to beat to go the distance. They started this tournament in the way they know best. They did enough.

One element has been missing in this brilliant generation properly fulfilling its vast well of talent, though. They haven’t yet added the European Championships to the World Cup, meaning the 2018 victory remains the only trophy of this era.

That also points to why the Mbappe dynamic may complement the team rather than offer a contradiction, especially as he evolves as the world’s greatest player.

They remain so hard to break down, much more difficult than England. That became apparent as Austria defiantly looked to create openings in the final minutes, only for all of William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and N’Golo Kante to offer the earthiest challenges. There was just so much France to get around.

It is encouraging for them if not exactly exhilarating for the rest of Europe. There was still promise for Ralph Rangnick’s new Austria.

They are unique in international football in how the former Manchester United manager has imposed an ideology on the team, but has ready-made foundations the philosophies he put in place at so many of their players’ clubs. This is a squad that has largely come through the Red Bull school.

We’ll spare any puns about giving wings, but the uniqueness of Austria’s set-up did give France a very distinctive problem. They pressed them all over in a way you don’t usually see in international football.

That produced what is now apparent as the hinge moment, when some finesse amid that force suddenly saw Marcel Sabitzer put Christoph Baumgartner through on goal. There were echoes of one of France’s last meaningful moments in tournament football, when Randal Kolo Muani hammered the ball at Emiliano Martinez’s leg from a similar position in the World Cup final. This admittedly didn’t quite have the same tension, or power. Mike Maignon might have equalled Martinez in the technical excellence of the save, though. He was immediately out to shut down the chance and ensure Baumgartner’s effort went wide.

Kylian Mbappe missed a key chance before his head injury ( AP )

It summed up so much about Austria’s display. They had so much to admire, except for that additional elevated quality. You could almost call them an inevitable product of a Rangnick system: virtually interchangeable pressing players.It ensured they took France the distance in this match, but couldn’t quite match. That was because of the moment almost immediately after Baumgartner’s miss.

With Mbappe prowling dangerously on the edge of the area, he picked up the ball and sought to just clip a cross in.It at least made something happen. Wöber instinctively motioned to head the ball clear only for his micro movement to divert the ball into his own goal.

France had the lead. Austria still had the same impetus, leaving the same gaps in behind. That brought a familiar pattern to the game. France looked to constantly beat the press with some of the fastest players at Euro 2024.It was back to waiting. Mbappe finally got his big opportunity in the second half as he surged through on goal… only to screw it wide.

It was unusual from the forward, but so typical of France in that they didn’t need more.

Everyone else is going to need much more to beat them, while having to watch Mbappe. Maybe the most ominous aspect of this game was how he had such impact despite still prowling at the edges, finding his range, and his pace. The wait for another trophy could well end this summer.