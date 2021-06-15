France vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up tonight
Follow the action live as the reigning world champions begin their campaign in the ‘group of death’
Follow all the action as world champions France take on Germany in Euro 2020’s Group F tonight.
Didier Deschamps side are considered favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley next month, with Karim Benzema’s return to the international set-up further improving an already fearsome squad. Having lifted the World Cup trophy in Russia in 2018, the core of the team remains very much the same, with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann all set to start tonight against Germany.
Lloris was forced to play down a dispute between Mbappe and Olivier Giroud ahead of tonight’s opener after the pair clashed in the media last week. Nevertheless, Les Bleus are a squad at their peak and will hope to overpower a German side still in transition after a disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign, when they were knocked out in the group stage.
Joachim Low has confirmed he will step down as head coach after this summer’s tournament while also reneging on his decision to drop Thomas Muller. His squad remains littered with top-level talent, such as Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, however, Germany have still struggled for consistency in the build-up to Euro 2020 and will need to raise their game to navigate a group also featuring defending champions Portugal.
Follow live updates from France vs Germany at Euro 2020 below after the conclusion of Hungary vs Portugal:
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
74 mins: Rafa Silva’s first contribution is to foul Adam Szalai and allow Hungary to re-group and waste a little more time.
Maybe they have other ideas though! Hungary break with pace down the right and commit numbers forward for one of the first times in the match. It’s in towards centre-back Attili Szalai but he can’t quite get the power on the header and it’s comfortable for Patricio.
Then Hungary win it back swiftly and Adam Szalai nearly finds his namesake in the middle as the defender is still forward, only for it to roll through kindly to the Portuguese keeper.
The crowd are really involved now and this is setting up a grandstand finish!
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
71 mins: We are into the final 20 minutes now and Portugal are still yet to find a way through this stubborn Hungarian defence.
Fernando Santos has finally blinked here as he swaps Silva for Silva. Bernardo for Rafa.
Sallai then tries to escape from a ball over the top but it races through to Rui Patricio and Portugal come forward once more.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
68 mins: Portugal continually winning corners and getting in positions where they threaten to hurt Hungary but then just can’t find the decisive pass to unlock the defence.
THAT’S A CHANCE THOUGH! Closest Portugal have come in this second half A loose pass from Botka is seized upon by Pereira and he finds Fernandes on the edge of the box. The Manchester United man takes one look up and then fires a superb effort towards the bottom corner which is tipped away by Gulacsi.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
65 mins: Carvalho plays a pass into Fernandes on the edge of the box but there are so many Hungary players defending in the middle area and they snuff out any danger once more. Ronaldo is dropping so deep to try and get involved in the game.
They only have 25 minutes to find a way through here as Hungary make a change.
Schafer goes off for the home side and is replaced by Loic Nego.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
62 mins: The atmosphere is pumping now inside this stadium. Portugal are back on the ball and probing but there does seem to be more of a confidence in Hungary’s play now.
Another cross is whipped into the box but Fernandes loses out and Gulacsi mops up the pieces.
Hungary growing in confidence as Portugal become more and more frustrated.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
Dias lucky to get away with avoiding a second yellow for this challenge?
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
58 mins: Good break from Hungary as the game threatens to open up a little more now. The ball drops to Sallai on the edge of the box and he stings the palms of Rui Patricio with a venomous strike straight at the keeper.
The crowd are louder now than they have been all game and there is suddenly an expectation that Hungary could find themselves snatching more than a point from this one.
Szalai and Dias are having it out over a few handbags in the box as they await a throw-in. It’s heating up.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
55 mins: Pereira plays a deep diagonal in towards Fernandes at the back post but Attila Szalai is there to crucially head the ball away.
Hungary then look to create something at the other end and Sallai is caught in the face by Dias but the referee tells him to get back to his feet.
Looked like a foul to me. Wasn’t intentional but he has clattered him in the face.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
52 mins: A shot on target for Hungary! A Portugal slip gives Szalai the chance to let fly from 25 yards. He strikes it cleanly but there’s not enough power on it and it skids off the turf into the arms of Patricio.
Portugal essentially playing four forwards now because Silva and Jota are playing level with Ronaldo and Fernandes has dropped in as a second striker.
Still no breakthrough yet.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-0 Portugal
They know this is a must-win game given the group they are in. A reminder that France play Germany in the other Group F match later tonight.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies