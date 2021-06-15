✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow all the action as world champions France take on Germany in Euro 2020’s Group F tonight.

Didier Deschamps side are considered favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley next month, with Karim Benzema’s return to the international set-up further improving an already fearsome squad. Having lifted the World Cup trophy in Russia in 2018, the core of the team remains very much the same, with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann all set to start tonight against Germany.

Lloris was forced to play down a dispute between Mbappe and Olivier Giroud ahead of tonight’s opener after the pair clashed in the media last week. Nevertheless, Les Bleus are a squad at their peak and will hope to overpower a German side still in transition after a disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign, when they were knocked out in the group stage.

Joachim Low has confirmed he will step down as head coach after this summer’s tournament while also reneging on his decision to drop Thomas Muller. His squad remains littered with top-level talent, such as Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, however, Germany have still struggled for consistency in the build-up to Euro 2020 and will need to raise their game to navigate a group also featuring defending champions Portugal.

Follow live updates from France vs Germany at Euro 2020 below after the conclusion of Hungary vs Portugal: