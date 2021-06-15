In previous years this match could have been the final of the European Championships.

France and Germany have five triumphs between them in this competition, with Spain the only other nation to have won the Euros more than once.

It means that Group F at Euro 2020 - which also includes an all-star Portugal side and the unfortunate Hungary - could well see a major footballing nation knocked out in the first round.

It is the opportunity for both Didier Deschamps and Joachim Low to send their teams out to make a statement from the very start of the tournament, but also has the potential to put their hopes of successful campaigns immediately on the back foot.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 in Britain and you will also be able to watch the match online through the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The major team news for France remains whether or not Didier Deschamps will decide to pick the recently recalled Karim Benzema ahead of World Cup winner Olivier Giroud. Most believe he will.

Germany will almost certainly welcome Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back into the starting line-up, but it remains to be seen whether there is enough room for Chelsea pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Gnabry.

Odds

France: 8/5

Draw: 11/5

Germany: 9/5

Prediction

France will want to pick up where they left off at the World Cup by dominating one of Europe’s most dominant forces. This Germany side do not come into the tournament with many people backing them as potential winners, a rare position for the national team to be in. However, that lack of overwhelming pressure may allow them to play with an air of freedom that disrupts Les Bleus and sees the points shared in their opening fixture. 1-1.