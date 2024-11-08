Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The French Interior Ministry has confirmed France vs Israel Nations in the Uefa Nations League will go ahead in Paris despite security concerns.

The fixture at the Stade de France comes after violence in Amsterdam following the Europa League match between Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, with the Dutch side winning 5-0 on the night.

It will be the Israeli national team’s second game outside of Hungary this year, having played against Italy in Udine last month.

open image in gallery The Stade de France will host France v Israel next week in the Uefa Nations League ( Getty Images )

Israel played away to Belgium in September behind closed doors in Hungary after authorities in Belgium refused to host the match over security fears.

But Bruno Retailleau, France's Interior Minister, outlined the country’s strong stance over the game, according to L’Equipe: “Some are calling for the France vs Israel match to be moved. I do not accept this: France is not backing down because that would amount to giving up in the face of threats of violence and anti-Semitism.

“At my request, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez is taking the necessary security measures to make sure the match is played at the Stade de France as usual.

“I think that for a symbolic reason we must not yield, we must not give up,” Retailleau added, before emphasising that fans from around the world came together in the city for the Olympics to celebrate the “universal values” of sports.

“We will be uncompromising. To touch a Jewish compatriot is to touch the republic.”

The confirmation from the French Interior Ministry comes hours after attackers assaulted Israeli fans on Thursday night in Amsterdam.

Five people were hospitalized, Dutch authorities confirmed, with dozens arrested, prompting the King of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander, to speak with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, stating: “We cannot turn a blind eye to antisemitic behaviour in our streets. History has taught us how intimidation goes from bad to worse, with horrific consequences.”

The Independent has contacted Uefa for comment.

AP contributed to this report