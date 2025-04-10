Coventry manager Frank Lampard charged by FA over heated confrontation with referee
Lampard was charged alongside Coventry’s performance analyst Connor Lawley after tempers flared
Coventry manager Frank Lampard has been charged with misconduct by the FA after tensions spilled over at the end of their Championship defeat to Burnley.
Lampard is alleged to have confronted referee James Bell after the final whistle, which led to the Chelsea legend being sent off.
The Englishman has been charged along with the club's performance analyst Connor Lawley and the pair have until Monday to respond.
“Coventry's manager, Frank Lampard, and performance analyst, Connor Lawley, have been charged with misconduct following the Championship fixture against Burnley on Saturday, 5 April,” an FA spokesperson said.
"The manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official around the field of play after the final whistle, which led to his dismissal.
"The performance analyst allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official around the tunnel area after the match had finished.
"Frank Lampard and Connor Lawley have until Monday, 14 April, to provide their responses."
Burnley came from behind to earn a 2-1 win through Jaidon Anthony's brace and handed Coventry back-to-back defeats for the first time since Lampard took charge of the Sky Blues in November.
Lampard has so far done a sterling job at Coventry, taking the relegation-threatened side into the play-offs before a recent drop of form saw them lose ground.
However, Coventry got back to winning ways against Portsmouth on Wednesday, capitalising on Middlesbrough’s defeat to Leeds to leap back into the top six.
