Frank Lampard not ‘hunting’ for reassurances over Everton job despite dismal form

Frank Lampard has insisted he has not “hunted” for reassurances about his position from the Everton board after a return of just one point from five games has left them in the relegation zone.

Lampard’s future has come under scrutiny after Everton lost 4-1 at home to Brighton, meaning they have a lone victory in 11 matches in all competitions, and the former Chelsea manager said he has had “private conversations” with the club’s powerbrokers.

But he did not ask them for their backing, explaining: “I have never and will never seek reassurances. My job is to focus on the job in hand. I don’t need reassurances. I come to work to try and improve every day. I am not hunting around for reassurances.”

Lampard helped save Everton from the drop last season but they now find themselves 18th in the table and the 44-year-old is adamant he wants to stay and try and keep them up.

“I am not silly, we need results to stay in the league,” he said. “Whatever the challenges, I face them head on. I want to be a success here.”

Everton have had a strategic review to address underlying problems at the club and Lampard added: “I would be superman to be in charge of every department, they are not my roles.”

Lampard takes Everton to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday without right-back Nathan Patterson for six weeks after he suffered a medial ligament injury. “It is a blow and a freak one,” Lampard added.

He will make a late decision whether to start with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is fatigued after beginning their last two games.