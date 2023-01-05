✕ Close Simeone wants the best from his players, despite falling out with Felix

Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.

After signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana, Chelsea could move for Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Benfica are keen to hold onto their player, which could lead the Blues back to Brighton and Moises Caicedo.

They’ve also been linked with a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk.

It promises to be a busy month, with Liverpool already completing a £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but Jurgen Klopp may now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: