January transfer news LIVE: Man Utd target Joao Felix as Chelsea see Enzo Fernandez bid rejected
Erik ten Hag could move for the Atletico Madrid star, while Chelsea may turn to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo if Benfica stand firm on Enzo Fernandez
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.
After signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana, Chelsea could move for Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Benfica are keen to hold onto their player, which could lead the Blues back to Brighton and Moises Caicedo.
They’ve also been linked with a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk.
It promises to be a busy month, with Liverpool already completing a £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but Jurgen Klopp may now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford.
Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
Real Madrid confident of securing Jude Bellingham signature
Real Madrid are pitching the club to Jude Bellingham as the “best place for young talent in Europe”, with the European champions increasingly confident they can win the signature of the 19-year-old in one of 2023’s biggest moves.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to be the latest revelation to leave the Bundesliga this summer, with virtually every top club in Europe attempting to sign him. Liverpool have long been seen as the best-placed Premier League club, but Madrid are following the strategy that has been persuasive in building one of the best young squads in world football.
Their hierarchy are pointing to the signings of Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao and most recently Endrick as to how they represent the future of the game, and the best possible place for Bellingham’s talent.
Real Madrid confident of securing Jude Bellingham transfer
Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for the England midfielder is £130m, with Liverpool among the interested Premier League clubs
Chelsea see Enzo Fernandez bid knocked back by Benfica
Chelsea have seen their first offer for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez rejected.
The Mail report the Blues prefer to pay £112m across three years, while the Portuguese club are insisting on the 21-year-old’s £106m release clause paid in full.
Fernandez’s form at the World Cup has seen his valuation rocket with Chelsea in the market for a new midfielder to boost their new era under Graham Potter.
Man Utd and Atletico Madrid apart on Joao Felix loan valuation
Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are significantly apart on their loan valuation of Joao Felix.
The Red Devils would be willing to pay €4m euros (£3.5m) for the 23-year-old until the end of the current campaign.
But Relevo report that the Spanish club want €12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) to sanction a deal for Felix to depart temporarily in January.
