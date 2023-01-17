Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make £80m Declan Rice top target and Man United’s Anthony Elanga wanted
Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Leandro Trossard are all being linked with a move to Arsenal
The January transfer window has two weeks left to run and well over half the Premier League’s clubs have made at least one addition this month already - with the promise of plenty more to come.
Nottingham Forest added Brazilian midfielder Danilo to their ranks and Aston Villa agreed a deal for Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, while the biggest deal of the window so far is Chelsea’s €100m capture of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar.
In Tuesday’s rumours, Declan Rice and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among the players who could be on the move sooner or later, while two Manchester United wingers face contrasting futures if the latest reports are to be believed.
Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours below.
Arsenal make Declan Rice ‘top target’ for summer
We kick off with the news that Arsenal, yet to make a signing this month, are already looking ahead to a Champions League campaign next term - and they want Declan Rice front and centre for it.
The West Ham midfielder will be in-demand after a poor Hammers campaign and as well as the Gunners, the Times say that Man United and Chelsea are also keen.
However, Arsenal are “growing in confidence” that they will win the race for his signature, despite having just been beaten by one of those clubs to land Mykhailo Mudryk, their top target for January.
The reported fee is £80m - a huge chunk down from last summer’s £150m reported pricetag.
How Marcus Rashford’s season took off
Marcus Rashford continued to drive Manchester United’s renaissance as his latest goal gave his side a memorable win in the Manchester derby on Saturday.
After two seasons of struggle, the 25-year-old has rediscovered his form and has scored in each of his last seven appearances.
Here we look at how the former academy graduate’s season has taken off since the World Cup and how he is now flourishing under new manager Erik ten Hag.
How does Pep Guardiola make the numbers add up for Man City and Erling Haaland?
At a fraught point in the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola felt he had to get something off his mind. The Catalan called Erling Haaland over and intensively gave the Manchester City forward a series of instructions.
As he listened, the Norwegian didn’t look anywhere near as enthused about any of this as his manager. Haaland stood there with his hands on his hips. That might have been down to his generally impassive appearance, but it came as part of a very passive performance.
Haaland was barely involved in the game, with only 19 touches, and two shots. Even Jack Grealish beat him to a header for a goal that could have been his, effectively removing the forward from what he is supposed to be there for.
Those last few words nevertheless provoke a far bigger question, that is complicating City’s season. Is Haaland there for just goals, or more?
Mark Hughes remembers ‘great teammate’ Gianluca Vialli
Mark Hughes paid a poignant tribute to former team-mate Gianluca Vialli after joining Chelsea’s tribute following the Italian’s death aged 58.
Hughes shared the dressing room with Vialli at Chelsea from 1996 as a team-mate before the latter took the role of player-manager in 1998.
The current Bradford boss took to the pitch at Stamford Bridge on Sunday alongside several other former team-mates of Vialli, who recently died from pancreatic cancer, as the club paid their respects for the first time at home before their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.
William Saliba ‘so happy’ at Arsenal as contract talks continue
William Saliba insists he is “so happy” at Arsenal as contract talks continue behind the scenes of an increasingly convincing Premier League title bid.
The Gunners sit eight points clear at the summit following a 2-0 derby win at Tottenham on Sunday.
A Hugo Lloris own goal and long-range strike from captain Martin Odegaard secured Arsenal’s first-ever win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and moved them further ahead at the top of the table.
France international Saliba has played a large part in the club’s upturn in fortunes having made his debut at the start of the season following three loan spells away from north London.
Such has been the level of his performances that he is expected to sign a new deal with Arsenal and he is ready to let the talks rumble on in the background as Mikel Arteta’s side strive for glory.
Newcastle’s complete extraordinary transformation with ‘more growth to come’
Thirty-eight points. It used to be the sum total of Newcastle’s ambitions for a season in the dog days of Mike Ashley’s reign. It was enough to secure them their Premier League status.
Thirty-eight points. It is Newcastle’s return in the first half of this season. If even the most rudimentary of maths shows it is an average of two per game, it promises to bring them Champions League football. Or, to put it in terms that were more familiar until recently, they are safe from relegation with 19 games to go.
If they are, in effect, twice as good as they used to be with roughly half a new team, and six players who predated their takeover and subsequent spending spree started the win over Fulham, there are other examples of the exponential improvement that threatens to carry them into the European elite.
The 38 points Newcastle have from 19 games is more than three times as many as the 11 they had taken at this stage last season. The 11 goals they have conceded is barely more than a quarter of the 42 they had let in by this point 12 months ago. Eddie Howe’s language tends to be unremarkable, but the numbers are.
Chelsea short-term successes show they remain a club on mixed wavelengths
Graham Potter punched the air at full-time following his side’s narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. It seemed a fair reaction, given the pressure cooker that is Chelsea at the moment following a winless 2023 up to now.
A worsening injury crisis, big money deals and even bigger contracts have been thrown into a boiling, bubbling pot of new ownership, struggling coach and discontented fans.
Saturday’s win saw all of these issues unfold and more in a bizarre, frustrating and nervous afternoon of football.
The late, great Gianluca Vialli was honoured with a montage of his finest moments and a minute’s applause before the game, with his son and club legends venturing onto the pitch to pay tribute. The current Chelsea players, meanwhile, wore shirts bearing the Italian’s name before kick-off.
Chelsea confirm £88m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of Arsenal
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, with the deal expected to be worth €100m (£88.7m) overall.
Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea’s fifth January signing, with the Ukrainian attacker following striker David Datro Fofana, centre-back Benoit Badiashile, Brazilian attacking midfielder Andrey Santos and the on-loan Joao Felix to west London.
Arsenal had been pushing to sign Mudryk and were confident of getting a deal done until recently, when Chelsea upped the ante to offer Shakhtar Donetsk a bigger fee than the Gunners - and doubled the wages on offer to Mudryk himself.
Arsenal’s unified vision exposes Tottenham’s identify crisis under Antonio Conte
After an effervescent Arsenal win where another Antonio Conte eruption might have been expected, the Tottenham Hotspur manager instead took a different view.
“With the performance, I’m not disappointed,” the Italian said. “We knew the game would be difficult. Arsenal are very strong, and tonight showed they deserve to be top of the league. In my opinion, Arsenal and Manchester City are the only two teams that can fight for the league this season.”
Mikel Arteta meanwhile came as close as he has to publicly acknowledging that prospect, by talking about how it will still likely take over 90 points to claim the title. With a return of 2.6 points per game after this 2-0 victory, Arsenal are currently on course for 99.
