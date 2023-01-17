Declan Rice has become Arsenal’s top target this summer, according to the Times (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The January transfer window has two weeks left to run and well over half the Premier League’s clubs have made at least one addition this month already - with the promise of plenty more to come.

Nottingham Forest added Brazilian midfielder Danilo to their ranks and Aston Villa agreed a deal for Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, while the biggest deal of the window so far is Chelsea’s €100m capture of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar.

In Tuesday’s rumours, Declan Rice and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among the players who could be on the move sooner or later, while two Manchester United wingers face contrasting futures if the latest reports are to be believed.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours below.